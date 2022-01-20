Data Axle Introduces Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution to Support Nonprofit Marketers
Cloud-based, omnichannel campaign management solution combines data, predictive analytics, strategy, and campaign services to unlock maximum donor value
Today’s nonprofit marketers have moved away from single-channel strategies, which were predominantly direct mail, and have become truly omnichannel in their efforts.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today debuted its Data Axle Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution to support nonprofit marketers in executing effective omnichannel programs. This new solution supports both seasoned omnichannel experts and those who are transitioning from single-channel programs to omnichannel strategies. Leveraging its own industry-leading technology, donor marketing expertise and highly regarded donor database, Apogee, Data Axle helps nonprofit clients find optimal prospects through multiple channels and ultimately drive donor value and engagement.
“Tapping into our core technology, expertise and industry-leading donor database, this solution has incredible benefits for today’s nonprofit marketers, who have embraced omnichannel strategies and require best-in-class support at scale,” said Niely Shams, President, Non Profit Solutions for Data Axle. “From identifying and reaching the people most likely to support an organization to reducing cost per acquisition, we are helping nonprofit marketers deliver on precise, data-driven, long-term strategies that continually discover new donors and achieve optimal value and engagement over time.”
The solution is built on top of Alterian software, leveraging multiple cloud-based platforms to fully enable omnichannel capabilities. The highly evolved infrastructure allows Data Axle nonprofit clients to move seamlessly from single-channel to multi-channel programs.
“As the underlying platform for this solution, we are immensely proud that our technology is now powering elevated marketing campaigns for some of the most innovative nonprofits,” said Bob Hale, Alterian CEO. “Alterian is already powering nine cloud-based instances for Data Axle, and this is just the beginning. We’re thrilled to move nonprofit clients from a single channel to an omnichannel approach with this new Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution.”
Unlike other industry alternatives, the Data Axle Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution does not rely on a nonprofit marketer’s universe of previous donors. Instead, the Data Axle team works with nonprofits to build new, targetable audiences based on advanced data models that leverage hundreds of consumer attributes and aren’t reliant on a marketer’s own first-party data.
Further, although the standard single channel for nonprofit marketers was once direct mail – the Data Axle solution allows for automated implementation across direct mail, display, email, social media, CTV and SMS. Key solution benefits include:
- Flexible cloud-based architecture
- 360-degree view of prospects leveraging Data Axle Consumer and Apogee Donor co-op data
- Elimination of silos to perform analysis and segmentation across all touch-points
- Option to execute batch, trigger, and real-time campaigns
- Ability to orchestrate multi-channel campaigns to meet challenges of inbound, outbound and real-time interactions
- Powerful predictive models to target most likely to donate donors
“Today’s nonprofit marketers have moved away from single-channel strategies, which were predominantly direct mail, and have become truly omnichannel in their efforts – and that’s where Data Axle’s expertise shines. This solution will help our nonprofit clients unlock even more long-term donor growth,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino.
To see a demo of the new solution, please reach out to nonprofit@data-axle.com.
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
