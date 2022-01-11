Silver Alert - Raymond Rey ACTIVE

Submit Release
Raymond Charles Rey, 64-years-old, 5' 4", 151 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue shirt, gray checkered pajama pants, and gray slippers. Raymond was last seen in the area of North 22nd Avenue and West Indian School Road on 1/9/22. Raymond left for the store, on foot. Raymond has a cognitive delay that may cause him to become lost or confused. If you have any information or have seen Raymond, please contact Phoenix PD.

