Silver Alert - Raymond Rey ACTIVE

Raymond Charles Rey, 64-years-old, 5' 4", 151 lbs., black hair, brown eyes. Last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue shirt, gray checkered pajama pants, and gray slippers. Raymond was last seen in the area of North 22nd Avenue and West Indian School Road on 1/9/22. Raymond left for the store, on foot. Raymond has a cognitive delay that may cause him to become lost or confused. If you have any information or have seen Raymond, please contact Phoenix PD.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.