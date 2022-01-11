Speaker Jinkins: 2022 legislative session is about ‘moving everyone forward’

OLYMPIA – The state House of Representatives held opening day ceremonies for the 2022 legislative session today, with most legislators participating remotely — rather than on the House floor — as required by the House Session Operations Plan. The plan was recently modified in response to the latest public health guidance around the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of the omicron variant.

House Speaker Laurie Jinkins (D-Tacoma), delivering opening day remarks from the House rostrum, said the theme of the 60-day session is about moving everyone in the state forward.

“All our families, in every district, deserve the opportunity to move forward and make some headway finally,” Jinkins said, noting that previous economic recoveries in the state, “…haven’t [always] brought everyone along.”

The state finds itself in a strong position fiscally thanks to better-than-anticipated revenue forecasts and one-time federal funding.

“When we work on this session’s budget, my pledge to you is this: we will put working families first,” Jinkins said.

For 2022, House Democrats plan to champion policies that strengthen economic well-being throughout the state and ensure the state serves the people of Washington better. Advancing racial equity and justice and addressing the climate crisis are also priorities for House Democrats.

In an interview with TVW today, House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan (D-Covington) underscored the theme of moving everyone forward and emerging stronger as a state.

“[We want to make] sure that as we come out of this pandemic, we’re in a better place than when we entered it,” Sullivan said.

The 2022 legislative session is scheduled to end on March 10.