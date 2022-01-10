Unilog Appoints Bill Patterson SVP of Marketing to Help Propel Growth
Digital commerce provider continues to expand and innovate with addition of customer-centric marketing leader
His customer-centric approach paired with his love for data analytics will help give small to mid-market companies more opportunities to grow their business with our eCommerce products and services.”WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unilog announced today that Bill Patterson has become its Senior Vice President of Marketing. As a leading provider of powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for mid-market businesses, Unilog is excited to harness Patterson’s strategic vision and marketing strategies to further its growth in digital technology solutions.
— Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli
In his new role, Patterson will be responsible for the planning, development, and execution of all marketing initiatives and solution messaging for Unilog. The company will draw on his expertise in lead generation, brand awareness, revenue growth, and messaging differentiation to grow its market share.
“I’m thrilled to have Bill join our leadership team,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “His customer-centric approach paired with his love for data analytics will help make us more responsive to customer needs so that we can give small to mid-market companies more opportunities to grow their business with the help of our eCommerce products and services.”
Most recently, Patterson was Chief Business Officer of the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), supporting members such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and dozens of other global sports and fitness brands. Prior to SFIA, he spent over 17 years at OpSec Security as VP of Corporate Marketing.
“This is a company experiencing transformational growth, and to be at the forefront of their messaging, positioning, and branding is exciting,” said Patterson. “I am honored to help lead this change with such an incredibly talented team of individuals.”
About Unilog
Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.
Bill Brazell
WIT Strategy
+1 917-445-7316
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter