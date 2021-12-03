GRAZIA GAZETTE, THE LUXURY FASHION & CULTURE NEWSPAPER THAT TOOK THE HAMPTONS BY STORM, MAKES ITS ART BASEL DEBUT
—Grazia Gazette Volume VII: Art Basel, a special edition, will be distributed at select venues throughout Miami Beach during Art Basel this weekend—
Grazia Gazette is the quintessential must-read for those at Basel in Miami this year – and those who wish they were.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazia USA, a Pantheon Media Group (PMG) publication, announced today that Volume VII of the luxury newspaper Grazia Gazette – which made its debut in the Hamptons and at New York Fashion Week earlier this year – has now landed in South Florida to celebrate the work of over 4,000 artists from the world’s leading galleries at Art Basel.
— Brendan Monaghan, Executive Vice President & Chief Global Brands Officer
“Reading a newspaper remains one of life’s simplest joys,” said Brendan Monaghan, PMG’s Executive Vice-President, and Global Chief Brands Officer. “With our Hamptons editions, and again with New York Fashion Week, we were inundated with glowing feedback for this world-first product that brings culture, luxury, and now, the latest in art, to affluent tastemakers around the United States.
“Grazia Gazette is the quintessential must-read for those at Basel in Miami this year – and those who wish they were.”
The special edition was lovingly curated and edited by Grazia USA’s in-house team and collaborators. Inside, you’ll find exclusive interviews, trend updates, and the latest on fashion, beauty, travel, culture, and food along with lifestyle tips from our seasoned writers and expert contributors.
Other notable features include a cover shoot with Bling Empire star and heiress Jaime Xie, an interview with rising star Sophie Thatcher from Showtime’s breakout hit, Yellowjackets, an oral history of Miami classic Joe’s Stone Crab, a feature on Prada’s work with the YoungArts Foundation, highlights on fashion and jewelry brand activations in Basel, and more.
“This is one of our most dynamic Gazette issues yet,” said Editor-In-Chief and Chief Creative Officer David Thielebeule. “I’ll be proud to share this with our advertising partners and colleagues throughout Basel.”
The 2021 edition of Art Basel Miami Beach – Art Basel’s first in-person fair in Miami Beach since 2019 – will feature 253 leading galleries from around the globe presenting the highest quality of works across all media, from rare and historical masterpieces to new pieces by today’s emerging artistic voices. In addition to showcasing exceptional art within its galleries, Positions, Nova, Survey and Edition sectors, the fair will also present 16 large-scale artworks in Meridians; 25 carefully curated exhibitions as part of the Kabinett sector; as well as 10 panels as part of the fair's renowned Conversations series.
Grazia Gazette Volume VII: Art Basel is being supported by some of the world’s leading brands, including Chanel, Dior, Prada, Piaget, La Prairie, Guess, and Luisa Via Roma, among dozens of other exclusive PMG clientele.
The limited-edition print publication will be available for the duration of Art Basel at the following locations: Aqualina Resort & The Estates at Aqualina, Betsy South Beach, the Delano, Loews Miami Beach, the Mondrian, The Raleigh, Ritz Carlton, the Shore Club, SLS, The Setai, The Standard, The Four Seasons, The Four Seasons Residences, SLS Brickell, Soho House, W Miami, and more.
In alignment with Grazia USA’s commitment to sustainability, Grazia Gazette Volume VII: Art Basel is 100% carbon neutral, with greener offset printing, no volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and no solvent in its press wash. It boasts blanket wash and coatings. What’s more, the ink is 40–60% vegetable-based, with no VOCs, heavy metals, or petroleum products. It is also fully biodegradable. The issue is printed and distributed by Earth Enterprise, a Manhattan-based printer.
Grazia is a trademark registered and owned by Mondadori Media S.p.a. In the United States, Grazia is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional Grazia Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence, and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad, with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
ABOUT ART BASEL:
Founded in 1970 by gallerists from Basel, Art Basel today stages the world's premier art shows for Modern and contemporary art, sited in Basel, Miami Beach, and Hong Kong. Defined by its host city and region, each show is unique, which is reflected in its participating galleries, artworks presented, and the content of parallel programming produced in collaboration with local institutions for each edition. Art Basel’s engagement has expanded beyond art fairs through new digital platforms and a number of new initiatives such as the Art Basel and UBS Global Art Market Report and the BMW Art Journey. Art Basel's Global Media Partner is The Financial Times. For further information, please visit artbasel.com.
Press Department
Pantheon Media Group
email us here