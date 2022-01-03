Bombora Places Second in Neutronian’s Beta NQI™ Transparency Ratings
B2B Intent Data Provider Among Category Leaders in MarTech Data EcosystemNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data solutions, has placed second overall in Neutronian's Beta NQI™ Transparency Ratings. Data stewardship is one of Bombora’s core values, and its flagship Company Surge® product is built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation.
“Leveraging data across marketing use cases is more important than ever, and as privacy concerns grow, transparency is a key differentiator for our customers,” said Dale Durrett, VP of partnerships, Bombora. “At Bombora, we value being trusted stewards of data, which includes working closely with our partners and industry organizations to ensure that our data is among the most trustworthy across the Martech ecosystem. We focus on privacy compliance and ethically sourced data, which makes our placement on Neutronian’s rankings a testament to our team’s hard work. Accreditations, evaluations, and third-party ratings, similar to what Neutronian has done with its NQI Transparency Ratings, will only grow in importance in the years to come.”
Neutronian’s NQI Transparency Ratings are based on the public transparency of data providers who commonly sell audience segments, data feeds or data analytics solutions to marketers. The ratings are generated based on a review of the publicly available data about each data provider across Neutronian's five core categories - Consent & Compliance, Sourcing Transparency, Dataset Characteristics, Methodology & Processing and Performance. These ratings provide marketers with a summary view of potential high or low data quality indicators that may guide their data investment decisions before actually spending to test out the data.
“Transparency is the top priority for marketers when researching a data purchase or partnership, because data quality and sourcing can make all the difference in their plans and campaigns,” said Lisa Abousaleh, Chief Customer Officer and co-founder, Neutronian. “Our ratings are designed to help marketers better understand their options before making a major decision. In doing so, we hope to build a more trustworthy ecosystem.”
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
About Neutronian
Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry’s most comprehensive independent data certification. Offering a quality and compliance “credit score” of MarTech data, Neutronian brings much-needed clarity and trust to the ecosystem. Their comprehensive definition of data quality includes more than just performance and accuracy – it includes everything that a marketer or brand needs to know about a dataset before using it. Neutronian’s thorough approach to data certification provides marketers and brands with the transparency they need to make data-driven marketing decisions. High-quality, privacy-compliant data providers can be rewarded for their efforts via faster sales cycles and increased trust from customers by acquiring a Neutronian certification. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.
