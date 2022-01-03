Audigent Names Gina Cavallo Chief Revenue Officer
LiveRamp’s former Global Managing Director, Agencies, to lead sales for fast-growing data activation, curation and identity companyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the leading data activation, curation and identity platform, announced today that it has hired Gina Cavallo to serve as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer. Cavallo, a global sales leader with more than a decade of leading high-growth sales teams, will build and manage Audigent’s global sales team and oversee the company’s revenue operations.
Cavallo arrives at Audigent from LiveRamp, where she most recently served as Global Managing Director, Agencies. In that role, she managed the company’s agency relationships, with special emphasis on the world’s largest agency holding companies. At Audigent, she will lead sales teams for the company’s brand and agency solutions, including programmatic data segments, private marketplace deals, and managed service offerings for media agencies and brands.
“Audigent is unlocking incredible value in the market for brands, publishers and partners, and 2021 was a breakthrough year for us,” said Drew Stein, Founder and CEO of Audigent. “I am excited to have Gina join the team to lead our sales efforts and further accelerate that growth. Her experience leading teams and scaling solutions for top tier brands and agencies will bring Audigent's new solutions to the clients who will benefit the most."
As programmatic has become the standard way brands and agencies purchase digital media at scale, buyers continue to explore ways to deliver the best results while maintaining privacy-compliant and consumer-friendly approaches to data activation. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its own unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is bringing this consumer-friendly approach to programmatic with its innovative SmartPMP™ and ContextualPMP™ products.
“Audigent's publisher relationships and first-party data provide a more efficient programmatic solution for both agencies and brands amid this period of industry upheaval,” said Cavallo. “I’m eager to work on both Hadron ID and the PMP products to show ad buyers how they can benefit. But more than that, I’m excited to join a team that is passionate about its products and protective of its culture. That’s the secret sauce, which truly helps build category-defining products and companies in this ecosystem.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (Hadron ID™), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™ and ContextualPMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske Media, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, please visit: www.audigent.com.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
rcherecwich@witstrategy.com