OrthoCor Medical Announces Promotion of Chaz Harris to Vice President Role
Harris will continue his Veterans Affairs work as head of the company's Government Affairs division
I brought OrthoCor into more than 75 VA facilities – and thousands of patients – because I am truly passionate about making a difference and improving the quality of care offered to our veterans.”ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrthoCor Medical announced the promotion of longtime employee Chaz Harris to Vice President of Government Affairs. The Government Affairs division was created during OrthoCor's recent strategic restructuring and is primarily focused on maintaining and expanding their work with Veterans Affairs (VA) facilities throughout the country. Harris initially worked with OrthoCor as a consultant before joining the company as Director of Veterans Affairs. His role in the new division further emphasizes OrthoCor's commitment to providing healthcare for veterans.
— Chaz Harris
OrthoCor actively researches and develops non-pharmaceutical methods for managing chronic pain. Their signature product, the Active System, employs Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to alleviate pain and promote natural healing. Harris believes that the impact this technology has on patient well-being generates its own demand.
"Physicians who have treated patients with the Active System often reach out to other healthcare providers to let them know that this technology is available, and that it provides improved quality of care for patients suffering from acute and chronic pain." He further maintains that the Active System's results put it in a class apart from other pain relief devices. "The Active System is a value-based product," he explained, "it does, and covers, more than any other wearable PEMF product. " While Harris has developed appreciation and respect for PEMF during his time at OrthoCor, his drive to help veterans has been a defining element of his entire professional career. "I brought OrthoCor into more than 75 VA facilities – and thousands of patients – because I am truly passionate about making a difference and improving the quality of care offered to our veterans," Harris said.
Harris's promotion comes amidst of a surge of activity and growth at OrthoCor Medical. The orthopedic and pain management company, based in Minnesota, recently reconfigured itself into three divisions that each serve distinct markets. Harris's Government Affairs division is joined by Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales, headed by Vice President Joe Khalifa, and Sports & Athletic Performance headed by Director Alex Yeates. According to Fariborz Boor Boor, CEO of OrthoCor Medical's parent company Caerus Corp, Harris's drive to succeed in the veteran space made him the natural choice to head the Government Affairs division. "We have relied on Chaz for years," explained Boor Boor, "and seen him open doors and get our products into the hands of people we would never have been able to reach otherwise. This change reflects his hard work, but also how much I trust Chaz when it comes to driving OrthoCor's ability to help even more veterans in the future."
Harris is pleased by his accomplishments with OrthoCor, but his eyes are on the future. "My success comes down to my work ethic, learning from experiences and mistakes alike, and setting unprecedented goals for myself," he said. "Others thinking that my goals were unrealistic just fueled my drive." He also eagerly anticipates expanding the capabilities of the Government Affairs division with new hires. "OrthoCor as a company is going to continue to grow," Harris added, "and I'm excited to bring on new people who share the same knowledge and passion for veteran care. We're going to be a major player in the reduction of this opioid crisis that is killing our veterans."
About OrthoCor Medical
OrthoCor Medical is an orthopedic and pain management company based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. The company is focused on bringing non-surgical, pharmaceutical-free care to the marketplace. Their flagship product is the OrthoCor Active System, which utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to promote healing while reducing pain and swelling. OrthoCor Medical is part of Caerus Corp's family of companies.
Learn more about OrthoCor Medical: www.orthocormedical.com
Learn more about Caerus Corp: www.caeruscorp.com
