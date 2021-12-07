AI Startup Forethought and Mila Announce Partnership to Advance AI for Customer Experience

By partnering with Mila, Forethought will work closely with the institute’s brightest minds and collaborate on future research, publications, and presentations.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forethought Technologies Inc. today announced it is partnering with Mila, the Quebec artificial intelligence institute and one of the largest academic research centers that brings together machine learning (ML) researchers to foster scientific excellence and innovation. This partnership enables Forethought and Mila to further research within the AI and machine learning world to enhance customer experience and business overall.

Launched in 2018, Forethought has set out to unlock human potential through artificial intelligence, starting with customer service. With its human-centered AI platform, Forethought resolves common questions instantly with self-serve capabilities, predicts and prioritizes support tickets, and assists customer service agents with relevant knowledge and context.

“This is an important milestone for Forethought. We are excited to be able to progress machine learning research with Mila and look forward to what we can build together,” said Deon Nicholas, CEO of Forethought. “Developing state-of-the-art machine learning and natural language understanding models is core to our business and to transforming the customer experience.”

By partnering with Mila, Forethought will work closely with the institute’s brightest minds and collaborate on future research, publications, and presentations. Together, our teams will develop and deploy machine learning solutions to enhance the next generation of customer service technologies.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Forethought. The combined efforts of Mila and Forethought have the potential to transform the way people engage with companies,” said Stéphane Létourneau, Executive Vice-President at Mila. “We look forward to working together to advance Natural Language Understanding research.”

Forethought is transforming customer experiences with the help of artificial intelligence. To learn more about Forethought visit www.forethought.ai, and follow the company on Linkedin and Facebook.

About Forethought

Founded in 2017, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing intelligence at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is an artificial intelligence research institute that brings together nearly 900 researchers specializing in machine learning. Based in Montreal, Mila’s mission is to be a global hub for scientific advances that inspire innovation and development of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a non-profit organization recognized worldwide for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, particularly in language modeling, machine translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec.

