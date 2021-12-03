Adapex Parent Company DATRIX Now Listed on Euronext Growth Milan
Adapex will integrate Datrix's AI to help publishers simplify and optimize monetization
Our group of companies seeks not to replace, but to augment human intelligence as we apply scalable Artificial Intelligence solutions to data. ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapex parent company Datrix began trading on Euronext Growth Milan today, Adapex announced.
— Adapex President and Datrix Head of U.S. Market Debra Fleenor
Datrix analyzes and interprets big data. Datrix comprises a group of technology companies (including Adapex, 3rdPlace, FinScience, ByTek and PaperLit) that develop Augmented Analytics software and services based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Models for data-driven business growth.
"At Datrix, we’re passionate about the importance of data for decision-making,” said Adapex President and Datrix Head of U.S. Market Debra Fleenor. “Above all, we’re passionate about human intelligence. Our group of companies seeks not to replace, but to augment human intelligence as we apply scalable Artificial Intelligence solutions to data. Each company’s human experts retain the final decisions over which actions to take among those the technology suggests. The right combination of human factors and automated analytics systems offers compelling competitive advantages to companies in all industries, of all sizes — because that combination alone improves agility, adaptability, business performance and sustainable economic growth. The capital we raised on Euronext Growth Milan will provide important new resources for growth. We’ll use those resources to internationalize Datrix even more, in particular by expanding further in the U.S. market and by developing more distribution partnerships; to bring Artificial Intelligence not only to large companies, but also to SMEs through affordable and easily implemented solutions; to continue to invest in Research & Development (we’re already involved in five projects funded by European Community, including three in biotech); and to proceed with new acquisitions to strengthen the four areas in which Datrix operates (the U.S. company Adapex I founded joined the data monetization business of Datrix a month ago)”.
With four offices in Italy (Milan, Rome, Cagliari and Viterbo) and one in the U.S. (New York), Datrix serves over 300 active customers.
Datrix operates in four business areas:
(1) It develops solutions to increase companies' marketing & sales performance, leveraging internal corporate data and external alternative data;
(2) It develops solutions that use unconventional alternative data (extracted from search engines, social networks, blogs, and other forums) to improve the performance of institutional and private investors in stock picking, identification of innovative investment themes and ESG scoring;
(3) It applies Artificial Intelligence to data monetization, in order to create a circular and transparent value from data obtained with users' consent; and
(4) It uses a machine-learning algorithmic framework to develop transparent and scalable analytics models that support organizations in opening new business frontiers, e.g., by predicting future trends, consumption, purchases, risks, maintenance and procurement needs, and process automation.
Datrix does an exceptional job integrating data from a wide variety of sources: online and offline, internal and external, structured and unstructured (i.e., extracted from textual sources, images, and videos). Datrix’s solutions are transparent to all the users: they are never "black box." Datrix uses sustainable, agile, flexible and scalable infrastructures such as the cloud to optimize resources and reduce waste.
About Adapex
Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into digital advertising operations and partner with publishers to simplify and optimize monetization. The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of our revolutionary tech and our team of experienced adops professionals has led to 40-500% revenue growth for all of our publisher partners. To get the best results you need to have the best tech and services on the market. Adapex delivers double- and triple-digit revenue growth to our publisher partners...year after year. Visit us at https://adapex.io .
About Datrix
Datrix is a tech group of companies that develops Augmented Analytics software and services based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Models for data-driven business growth. Datrix's AI-based solutions add measurable value because they collect data from internal and external sources, integrate it, look for correlations, uncover valuable insights and suggest actions. The 4 business areas are: AI for Marketing & Sales, AI for FinTech, AI for Data Monetization and Machine Learning Model Serving.
