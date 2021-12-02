PROTXX Clinic Platform to be Showcased by Jali Medical at 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Menlo Park, California based precision healthcare technology pioneer PROTXX today announced that Waltham, Massachusetts based neuroscience technology provider Jali Medical will exhibit the PROTXX Clinic platform at the 4th International Brain Stimulation Conference in Charleston, South Carolina, Dec 6-9, 2021 (booth #38). The conference is a leading international forum for showcasing ground-breaking neuroscience products and related clinical and research activities.
The PROTXX Clinic platform integrates the company’s “phybrata” wearable neurophysiological impairment sensor, machine learning analytics, and cloud-based data services to enhance in-clinic and remote care of patients with complex neurological conditions that can result from injuries, disease, and aging. These conditions include concussions, stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and peripheral neuropathies, all of which can cause patients to suffer from impairments to multiple physiological systems in their bodies. Standard clinical approaches to studying and diagnosing these multiple impairments and monitoring the effectiveness of treatments and rehabilitation either (i) require multiple time-consuming tests carried out by multiple clinical specialists using expensive lab equipment, or (ii) are limited to subjective observations and reliance on patient self-reporting. The PROTXX phybrata sensor enables much easier to use, lower cost, in-clinic and remote precision patient assessments.
Ali Jalinous, Operations Director at Jali Medical, stated, “The PROTXX Clinic platform opens up many new possibilities for our customers by enabling comprehensive neurosensory and neuromotor performance assessments in clinical settings and research labs, as well as by expanding the capabilities of remote patient assessments. This increased access for larger numbers of clinicians, researchers, and patients will help to accelerate the pace of discovery and innovation in the assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation of many different neurological conditions.”
PROTXX CEO and Founder, John Ralston, added: “We are excited to be partnering with Jali Medical at the 2021 International Brain Stimulation Conference. Their deep expertise in clinical neurology and research products will accelerate deployments of the PROTXX Clinic solution in both research and clinical environments across the U.S., and will expand the number of patients who can benefit from individualized, quantitative, and remote assessments of a wide range of neurophysiological impairments and response to treatment and rehabilitation.”
About PROTXX, Inc. (https://protxx.com/)
PROTXX innovations in wearable sensors, machine learning, and remote patient care transform the lives of tens of millions of people with complex neurophysiological medical conditions that can result from injuries, disease, and aging. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company is led by an accomplished team of IoT device and data platform engineers, clinical neurology researchers and practitioners, and digital healthcare business professionals, and is supported by a well-established network of R&D, manufacturing, clinical pilot, and business development partners in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., and Europe.
About Jali Medical (https://www.jalimedical.com)
Established in 1991 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Jali Medical identifies leading neuroscience technologies and makes them available to researchers nationally, including providing equipment and scientific support. Our extensive knowledge comes from our years of experience and collaborations with our partners and clients. We help our customers to determine what equipment they need, answer scientific and regulatory questions, and provide continued onsite support for their research or clinical applications. Our devices have been used in hundreds of seminal research studies and are the equipment of choice for premier clinical institutions.
Media inquiries
John Ralston, President & CEO, PROTXX Inc.
Email: john.ralston@protxx.com
Ali Jalinous, Operations Director, Jali Medical
Email: ajalinous@jalimedical.com
