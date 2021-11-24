Animal Ortho Care Releases First of Its Kind Pain-Relieving Pet Bed, the EMbed Drift
The Animal Ortho Care EmBed Drift Pet Bed provides pain relieving technology and is also water-resistant
The online pet retailer's new product combines durable design with advanced pain relief technology
As pets age or become injured, pet owners look for alternative treatments that increase the level of care they can provide in the comfort of their own home.”ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minnesota-based Animal Ortho Care (AOC) has launched the EMbed Drift, a new product in their EM line of pet pain-relief products. The Drift is a pet bed that employs Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology to relieve pain and promote healing. AOC's rechargeable EMpower devices are nestled inside of the Drift and provide soothing PEMF therapy for a span of two hours while the pet rests on the bed. "PEMF therapy works at the cellular level, facilitating the transfer of ions and triggering a cascade of positive biological effects," said Kai Kroll, head of Research & Development at AOC's parent company Caerus Corp. "PEMF promotes the release of Nitric Oxide, which increases the flow of blood and lymph, reducing pain and inflammation." As stated on their website, the pulses from the EMpower device are subsensory, signifying that pets receive therapy without disturbing noises or sensations.
When the PEMF therapy is not in use, the Drift serves as a comfortable and durable pet bed. "When designing the EMbed Drift, we were keen on making it water-resistant," explained Aneeta Boor Boor, General Manager of Caerus Corp's veterinary division. In this role, she oversees the development and manufacture of AOC's EM line as well as their off-the-shelf and custom orthopedic braces. When it came to the Drift, Boor Boor emphasized providing a solution to a common problem. "Having gone through the experience of house training my puppy, I realized how difficult it was to find a pet bed that had several layers of protection," she said. "We've all been there – it's a bummer having to throw away a urine-soaked pet bed. With this design, we provided two layers of protection for spills, urine, and other messes. The inner layer is wipeable, and both the inner and outer covers can easily be removed and tossed in the wash." The Drift is available in two sizes, which retail for $329 for the Small or $499 for the Large. Both sizes of the Drift are available on the company's website.
AOC's pet bed announcement comes just a month after the company's release of Haute Wheels, a line of adjustable pet wheelchairs. Boor Boor emphasized the need that these products address, saying, "As pets age or become injured, pet owners look for alternative treatments that increase the level of care they can provide in the comfort of their own home. It's awesome to be part of a team that creates such amazing products."
About Animal Ortho Care
Animal Ortho Care (AOC) is a Minnesota-based veterinary medical company that specializes in mobility and pain management solutions for pets and domesticated animals. The online retailer offers a wide range of custom braces and prosthetics, soft supports, pain relief devices, and adjustable pet wheelchairs alongside other pet essentials. AOC is part of Caerus Corp's family of companies.
