OrthoCor Medical Announces Completion of Plantar Fasciitis Treatment Study
The orthopedic company has been conducting an examination of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy's impact on the symptoms of and recovery from the foot ailment
Preliminary analysis of the data shows excellent results. The ultrasound-measured hypoechoic area has demonstrated statistically significant reduction over the 12-week study”ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrthoCor Medical, a Minnesota-based pain management and orthopedic company, announced the completion of its landmark clinical trial investigating the efficacy of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) treatments for plantar fasciitis. Plantar fasciitis is a common, painful foot condition that roughly 10% of individuals are anticipated to experience at least once during their lifetime (Uden et al., 2011). The affected area is a band of tissue that connects the heel bone and base of the toes, called the plantar fascia. The simple act of walking can cause irritation and pain for those with the condition, particularly in the heel. While numerous treatments exist for plantar fasciitis, from icing to stretching, they typically focus on ameliorating discomfort. Additionally, such treatments are often at odds with the demands of daily life, where regular movement continues to irritate the tissue and exacerbate the condition. When more conservative treatments fail, patients often turn to steroid injections. These injections can produce significant and painful side effects.
— Kai Kroll
A variety of clinical studies have already demonstrated the significant impact PEMF has on pain reduction and natural healing. These studies are often focused on self-reported levels of pain and activity from participants, such as a 2012 study which measured morning pain from plantar fasciitis during PEMF therapy (Brook et al., 2012). In addition to recording similar scores for patient pain and function, the OrthoCor Medical study is distinguished by using ultrasound to measure the physical dimensions of abnormal fascial tissue. Healthy plantar fascia is typically uniform in composition, while the damaged areas and scar tissue that indicate plantar fasciitis are comparatively denser and less flexible. Such tissue is termed "hypoechoic" because it responds differently to ultrasound examination. The OrthoCor study repeatedly measures the size of these hyperechoic regions to track the efficacy of PEMF in treating plantar fasciitis. The specific PEMF application under investigation is the OrthoCor Active System, a patented device that delivers targeted treatments. While full results will be released soon, the initial figures have been encouraging. "Preliminary analysis of the data shows excellent results. The ultrasound-measured hypoechoic area has demonstrated statistically significant reduction over the 12-week study," explained Kai Kroll, Vice President of Research & Development for OrthoCor's parent company, Caerus Corp. "We are pleased to see that the quantified ultrasound measurements validate improvements in patient pain and function scores."
Kroll indicated that more clinical studies are planned for the near future. That sentiment was echoed by OrthoCor's Vice President of Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales, Joe Khalifa. "We want to innovate. While (PEMF) technology has been around for a while, we want to validate the technology. We plan to do multi-center studies to provide evidence of the efficacy of this therapy."
Brook, J., Dauphinee, D., Korpinen, J., & Raw, I. (2012, Feb 10). Pulsed radiofrequency electromagnetic field therapy: A potential novel treatment of plantar fasciitis. The Journal of Foot & Ankle Surgery. https://www.jfas.org/article/S1067-2516(12)00006-3/fulltext
Uden, H., Boesch, E., & Kumar, S. (2011, May). Plantar fasciitis – to jab or to support? A systematic review of the current best evidence. Journal of Multidisciplinary Healthcare. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3104687/
About OrthoCor Medical
OrthoCor Medical is an orthopedic and pain management company based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. The company is focused on bringing non-surgical, pharmaceutical-free care to the marketplace. Their flagship product is the OrthoCor Active System, which utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to promote healing while reducing pain and swelling. OrthoCor Medical is part of Caerus Corp's family of companies.
