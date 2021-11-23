Tatari Hires Lara McGowan as VP, Product
Former Amazon Product Lead To Oversee Streaming and Linear TV Buying and Measurement Suite of ToolsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tatari, the leading data and analytics platform for buying and measuring advertising across both linear and streaming TV, today announced that it has hired Lara McGowan as VP of Product.
McGowan comes to Tatari from Amazon Advertising, where she was Product Management Lead, Campaign and Creative Services, for the company’s rapidly expanding ad business. At Amazon, she oversaw a team of product and program managers in charge of campaign management systems and advertising products.
“Tatari has helped advertisers unlock new efficiencies in the TV ad market, using data science to buy ads and then measuring their real-world business outcomes,” said McGowan. “This has helped Tatari become a trusted partner for e-commerce brands that are advertising on TV for the very first time and established brands looking for a modern, outcomes-based approach to buying and measurement. I’m excited about Tatari’s trajectory, which will keep the company on the cutting edge of innovation in self-serve TV buying, especially as we write the next chapter by developing an in-house solution for brands and technology for agencies.”
Over the course of her 20-year career, McGowan has held product management leader roles across some of the biggest technology companies. In addition to Amazon Advertising, this includes aQuantive/Atlas, Disney, Microsoft Advertising, and AudienceScience. In that time, she has built publisher and advertiser solutions that addressed programmatic and premium-guaranteed inventory across video, mobile, and display, and built tools that supported campaign workflows, reporting, and third-party ad serving.
“Lara has been responsible for building products that have shaped how advertisers buy and measure their media across the digital landscape, so we’re excited to add her technical prowess and leadership skills to our team,” said Philip Inghelbrecht, co-founder and CEO of Tatari. “Marketers need tools for transparency and control, and automation will play a major factor in the future of TV advertising. Lara’s experience will be an integral part of how Tatari helps write that future.”
About Tatari
Tatari is a data & analytics company focused on buying and measuring ads across linear and streaming TV. Clients include brands such as Made In, Daily Harvest, Calm and Dave.com. Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with further offices in Los Angeles, and New York. For additional information, please visit tatari.tv.
Rich Cherecwich
WIT Strategy
email us here