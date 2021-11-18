OrthoCor Medical Announces Hiring of Joe Khalifa as Vice President of Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales
Khalifa heads the new division and seeks to provide non-pharmaceutical options for pain management and recovery
People are searching for alternatives to pharmacological solutions for pain. What we do can have a significant positive impact on individuals' quality of life.”ARDEN HILLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrthoCor Medical is pleased to announce the hiring of Joe Khalifa as Vice President of Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales. His position heads the expansion of OrthoCor's interests in workers' compensation to encompass a wider range of employers, private payors, and other markets. "We are thrilled to have Joe on board," said Fariborz Boor Boor, CEO and Founder of OrthoCor's parent company, Caerus Corp. "We are hoping to tap into his expertise in orthopedics and pain management in order to bring OrthoCor to the next level of service and success." Khalifa brings several decades of experience to the role, including leadership responsibilities with Ossur Americas, Spring Loaded Technology, and Icarus Medical Innovations. "What I see at OrthoCor is an innovation driven company with unique capabilities," said Khalifa, "including the research and development capabilities to prototype and produce, in-house, within very short timeframes. We also have the financial wherewithal to invest in and acquire innovative technologies in the market, so even more ideas can be explored and rapidly developed."
— Joe Khalifa
The Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales division of OrthoCor seeks to bring relief to a significant percentage of the over 50 million Americans that report chronic pain. "Pain management is a huge issue addressed by a variety of different procedures and medications," said Mr. Boor Boor. "That is anything from NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), to interventional procedures where surgery is involved, to opioids. And opioid addiction is a huge problem that's not going away any time soon." OrthoCor's signature product is the Active System, a device that employs Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to reduce pain and encourage biological healing processes without pharmaceuticals or surgery. The company offers the OrthoCor Active System with a variety of anatomically designed orthopedic wraps to provide targeted therapy to injured joints and other areas of pain. "People are searching for alternatives to pharmacological solutions for pain," said Khalifa. "They're searching for non-invasive modalities that do not cause side effects which limit their abilities or activity. What we do can have a significant positive impact on individuals' quality of life."
This hiring news comes amidst a flurry of activity from OrthoCor, which continues the company's strategic reconfiguration into three business units, with Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales being joined by an expanded Division of Government Affairs and the creation of a Division of Sports & Athletic Performance.
About OrthoCor Medical
OrthoCor Medical is an orthopedic and pain management company based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. The company is focused on bringing non-surgical, pharmaceutical-free care to the marketplace. Their flagship product is the OrthoCor Active System, which utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to promote healing while reducing pain and swelling. It is part of Caerus Corp, which also includes Red Fox Innovations, an industrial sewing and contract manufacturer, as well as a veterinary arm composed of Animal Ortho Care and L'il Back Bracer.
