Aqfer Announces $11 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Resolve Growth Partners
Data Platform Provider to Accelerate Growth with New Hires and Enterprise DevelopmentNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqfer, the next-generation marketing data platform solution, announced today it has completed the initial closing of its $11M Series A funding round. The investment is led by Resolve Growth Partners, a SaaS-focused growth equity firm that invests in software companies whose founders and mission align with their principles.
Since its inception in 2018, Aqfer has earned the business of two of the four largest global consulting firms, and two of the largest advertising agency holding companies, among numerous other third party solutions and data providers. Aqfer’s clients also include two of the largest consumer data companies, and the company recently announced a partnership with MeritB2B.
“We’re reducing the back end costs for our clients by 40-50 percent on average,” said Daniel Jaye, CEO of Aqfer. “But the cost savings is just the beginning. The efficiency gains realized by the companies utilizing our platform improve their campaign performance dramatically.”
This round of funding was led by Resolve Growth Partners, a Baltimore-based SaaS-focused investment firm that invests in companies with entering a scaling phase.
“The current and future of effective marketing will be driven by a data-centric approach. Collecting, parsing, and understanding behavioral data across multiple sources will be essential for CMOs to drive effective marketing campaigns and show the impact on every aspect of the business,” said Jit Sinha, Co-founder of Resolve Growth Partners. “We are proud to partner with Aqfer and support the company’s innovative approach within the data space. We are looking forward to the expanded solution Aqfer offers enterprise-level clients that want a more efficient data solution.”
Aqfer plans to use the capital to increase the company headcount over the next 12 months and take the business to the next level. Scaling and strengthening the company’s go-to-market team includes investing in sales, marketing, and engineering roles.
About Resolve Growth Partners
Resolve Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on investing in B2B software companies and enabling passionate, committed entrepreneurs to accelerate growth. Resolve provides expertise and repeatable best practices across talent management, go-to-market and operations. For more information on Resolve, visit resolvegrowth.com.
About Aqfer
Founded in March 2018, Aqfer offers the next generation enterprise Marketing Data Platform that enables companies to get to the truth about their customers and their data. Aqfer is purpose-built SaaS to solve for today’s big data marketing challenges with a focus on helping Agencies, MSPs, Systems Integrators, Marketing Data Companies, and Marketing Software Companies deliver on those business outcomes through a white-label offering. Aqfer’s first party marketing software solutions are successfully implemented with a variety of ad-tech, mar-tech, and digital agencies. visit Aqfer’s website at www.aqfer.com.
