Extreme Reach HR Chief Earns Two ‘Top Women in Media 2021’ Awards
Chief HR Officer Jennifer Wambold recognized by AdMonsters and Cynopsis Media
From recruiting to internal communications to equity and inclusion efforts, Wambold’s approach respects the value of each individual — and that’s never been more important than during the pandemic. ”NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach Chief Human Resources Officer Jennifer Wambold has earned two separate ‘Women in Media’ awards, Extreme Reach announced today. AdMonsters cited Wambold as a Tech Trailblazer among its Top Women in Media 2021, while Cynopsis tapped her as an Ad Tech Innovator in its own list of Top Women in Media 2021.
“Jennifer takes the human aspect of Human Resources very seriously,” said Extreme Reach CEO Tim Conley. “She designs and implements strategies and programs that help our team members be their best selves and do their best work. From recruiting to internal communications to equity and inclusion efforts, Wambold’s approach respects the value of each individual — and that’s never been more important than during the pandemic and our acquisition of Adstream. We’re so glad to have Jennifer on our team, and very pleased that Cynopsis and AdMonsters have recognized her great contributions.”
Throughout the pandemic, Wambold increased the focus on team members through multiple channels of internal communications, in order to gauge how team members were managing both professionally and emotionally and making sure they felt seriously supported by, and connected to, their peers and to company leadership.
Her leadership was also instrumental in organizing company leadership in support of the formation of a DEI committee at Extreme Reach. Now in its second year, the committee is led by four elected officials, many members, and a group of five senior advisors that includes Jennifer.
With ER’s acquisition of Adstream in 2021, Jennifer was pivotal in leading the planning and execution of the many details involved with onboarding, communicating and transitioning Adstream’s 400 employees and welcoming them into the ER family of more than 700 team members. Her leadership has helped create and sustain an open, collaborative and supportive environment for all 1100 team members who are deeply engaged in driving the success of the newly expanded company.
“I am truly honored by these awards,” said Wambold. “The culture at Extreme Reach is one of collaboration, respect and a commitment to fueling our clients’ success as a team. These are the very things that have helped us all, both as individuals and as a business, to grow and innovate during a very unusual time and it’s central to the tremendous enthusiasm at ER around the future of our global company.”
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 90 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s creative logistics platform.
