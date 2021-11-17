Adapex Ranked 262nd Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Adapex attributes 497% Revenue Growth to Revolutionary m4 Tech Suite™
No other company offers a programmatic tech solution with the advanced level of sophistication, custom features, performance analytics, real-time optimizations that the Adapex m4 Tech Suite™ provides.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapex Inc. today announced that it placed #262 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Adapex grew 497% in the last three years.
— Adapex President and Founder Debra Fleenor
The company attributes its rapid growth to a combination of its proprietary technology and its team of experienced ad ops professionals.
"What a huge honor for Adapex to be included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™,” said Adapex President and Founder Debra Fleenor. “The entire Adapex team has played a big role in our technology development and thus our growth. In programmatic, it is imperative to stay ahead of the tech to stay ahead in monetization, and our m4 Tech Suite™ has done that for our publisher partners. No other company offers a programmatic technology solution with the advanced level of sophistication, custom features, performance analytics, real-time optimizations that the Adapex m4 Tech Suite™ provides.”
“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”
“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”
Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%. Adapex is proud to stand with these other innovators and leaders in the tech world that drive record growth for their businesses, particularly during the pandemic.
The m4 Tech Suite™ led to record growth because the plug-and-play product offers advanced features that can be tailored to individual site needs. Its implementation has led to revenue and performance improvements across all 700+ publisher partners. The Adapex m4 Tech Suite™ has been a game-changer for clients, powering significant increases across all key KPIs, resulting in double- and triple-digit revenue growth (50-520%).
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Adapex
Adapex was one of the first companies to dig into digital advertising operations and partner with publishers to simplify and optimize monetization. The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats -- desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of our revolutionary tech and our team of experienced adops professionals has led to 40-500% revenue growth for all of our publisher partners. To get the best results you need to have the best tech and services on the market. Adapex delivers double- and triple-digit revenue growth to our publisher partners...year after year.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
