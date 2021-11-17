Submit Release
Ad-Tech Software Innovator Hashtag Labs Announces Collaboration with Markets Insider

As it connects great voices and data, Markets Insider calls on novel ad tech platform HTL BID for final touch

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hashtag Labs announced today its collaboration with Markets Insider, a partnership from Insider Inc. and Finanzen that offers a unique window onto global financial markets.

Insider Inc. and Finanzen, subsidiaries of German publishing giant Axel Springer, launched Markets Insider in order to combine the witty voice of Business Insider with Finanzen’s powerful data capabilities. The upstart publisher sought a partner that could enable it to maximize ad revenue while maintaining rapid page-load times, and keeping the site clutter-free. Markets Insider then found Hashtag Labs, a full-service digital ad operations and software company whose platform, HTL BID, enhanced the site’s pre-existing ad infrastructure in order to achieve its goals.

“We wanted to launch as digital natives, and advertising technology should never impair the user experience,” said Markets Insider Manager Sarah Malanoski. “Which is why we are pleased to work with Hashtag Labs to help ensure that our ad stack operates as smoothly as possible. They offer sophisticated ad-tech solutions that help us greatly increase the efficiency and performance of our ad operations. Now we’re on our way to becoming the most-loved market site of the digital generation.”

“Markets Insider has built a wonderfully loyal audience,” said Hashtag Labs Founder and CEO John Shankman. “Its users check the pages at least every day, and often more. HTL BID keeps the ads loading efficiently and effectively. We’re glad to free up Sarah and her team to concentrate on the great data-driven business journalism that drew that audience in the first place.”

This story first appeared in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/368682/markets-insider-teams-with-hashtag-labs-to-maxim.html

About Hashtag Labs
Hashtag Labs is a software and services company. Founded in 2014 on the premise that digital publisher services have continually over-promised and under-delivered for the publisher, HTL offers configurable SaaS ad platforms and consulting services to high quality, editorially-driven digital publications.

About Markets Insider
A section of @thisisinsider, Markets Insider tells you what you want to know about markets. Visit our homepage for the day's top stories: https://markets.businessinsider.com .

