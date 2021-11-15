Data Axle Unveils The Axle Agency, Leading Clients into Next Era of Audience-Focused, Omnichannel Marketing
Rebrand comes on the heels of more than 40% YoY growth for the company’s well-established strategic agency services
We firmly believe that it is empathy that drives the development of effective omnichannel marketing campaigns.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today announced the next phase of their corporate rebrand, “The Axle Agency,” a formal embodiment of Data Axle’s award-winning agency services for enterprise and non-profit companies.
— Tom Zawacki, President of the Axle Agency
Data Axle, an industry leader in data for 50 years and agency services for 30 years, now occupies a unique position in the agency marketplace. The Axle Agency creates unique audience insights and omnichannel marketing programs that leverage the heritage of a proprietary data foundation from the core company, combined with data sciences, strategic marketing, and brilliant creative to develop efficient and effective acquisition, retention and fundraising campaigns for clients.
“We tell our clients that their success is our success. We are committed to exceeding their marketing goals, by ensuring our teams leverage data and have an empathetic understanding of their audience to build programs based on that. We firmly believe that it is empathy that drives the development of effective omnichannel marketing campaigns. This approach inside the Axle Agency goes above and beyond a focus on simply creating ‘relevant’ ads, which is where most agencies leave off. We work hard every day to be our clients’ MVP - most valuable partner - and this operating principle is a huge part of that,” said Tom Zawacki, President of the Axle Agency.
The Axle Agency team has vertical experience across many industries, developed strategies and campaigns across all marketing channels, and designed audience journeys and creative experiences at all stages of the marketing funnel. Notably, in addition, many on the team left Madison Avenue and large consulting firms to spend more quality time with clients and do work that makes a difference.
The agency staff is made up of 80 seasoned veterans who have won over 250 industry awards for client program creative and results. While The Axle Agency represents a new era in agency services, it's built upon a foundation of decades of performance and great client service, with an agency-client partnership tenure of 12 years on average. The Axle Agency works directly with clients, or as an extension of larger agency teams on behalf of their clients.
“As a company, we’ve led the data-driven industry for 50 years -- and our longstanding agency practice has been an extraordinary part of that leadership,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “Long-time clients, such as Hewlett-Packard, See’s Candies, Marriott Traveler and U.S. Bank, among others, rely on us to deliver year over year at the juncture of data, performance and audience. Above all, as we drive into the future, we are audience-led and wholly focused on omnichannel.”
For more information about The Axle Agency, please visit: www.data-axle.com/axle-agency
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions and award-winning Axle Agency enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
