MV Crash / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404603

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 11/09/2021 1650 Hours

STREET: US Route 7 South

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cop John Road / Days Inn of Rutland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cory Haines

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Trax

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: front end contact damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ashley Stillwell

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Buick

VEHICLE MODEL: Regal

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: rear end contact damage

INJURIES: Non reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Gregory Howard

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT Y/N: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: minimal rear bumper contact damage

INJURIES: Non reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

At the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles on US Route 7 South, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Operator #1 (Haines) was operating vehicle #1 traveling southbound on US Route 7. Vehicle #1 came into contact with the rear bumper of vehicle #2, which was operated by Operator #2 (Stillwell). Vehicle #2 was stationary due to heavy traffic on US Route 7 South. After being struck by vehicle #1, vehicle #2 was thrusted forward and came into contact with the rear bumper and trailer hitch of vehicle #3.

LODGED/ LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: N

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

VCVC: Pending

