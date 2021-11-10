Forethought Launches Workflow Builder Amidst Company Branding Refresh

Forethought's new brand logo

Forethought Unveils New Brand and Announces Workflow Builder to Streamline Self-Service

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forethought Technologies, Inc, a leading AI company providing AI solutions that transform the customer experience, has announced Workflow Builder—an extension of its Solve product—along with a complete brand overhaul.

Introducing Workflow Builder:

Workflow Builder is a new innovation that enables support teams to build automated and AI-powered workflows to give customers a more seamless self-serve experience. Available out of the box as part of Forethought’s Solve offering, Workflow Builder empowers support teams to create a better end-user experience by enabling the following:

Smart Intent Detection: With Workflow Builder, teams can detect customer intent to personalize the self-serve experience and get suggestions on new intent clusters—powered by AI—to continuously expand case coverage.

Conversation-Based UI: Workflow Builder allows companies to build intricate workflows easily with an intuitive, conversation-based canvas that empowers customers to self-serve regardless of the complexity of their request.

Automated Actions: With Workflow Builder, companies can create custom API calls or use streamlined templates to integrate with any system, empowering customers with order details and other account information automatically.

Actionable Analytics: Workflow Builder allows you to track the effectiveness of individual workflows and intents and easily adjust workflows based on performance.

Workflow Builder is currently in a closed beta and will be available to Solve customers soon at no additional cost. Forethought customers can speak with a customer success representative with any questions.

A New Forethought Brand:

Forethought also unveiled a new brand identity built from the ground up.

Over the past two years, Forethought has experienced 22x growth and was recently listed as one of Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups. The new brand reflects Forethought’s expanded mission to unlock human potential through the power of artificial intelligence.

Taking inspiration from the penrose steps design, Forethought’s new logo is continuous and represents an impossible concept, signifying their work to make the impossible possible across one seamless, continuous AI platform.

Forethought’s new brand culminated in a new website built from the ground up, as well as a product rebranding that matched their visual identity and brand voice and tone.

Since their founding in 2018, Forethought has been on a mission to unlock potential with human-centered AI, starting in the customer service space.

See Forethought’s new website and brand here.

To learn more about Workflow Builder or to view a demo, see here.

About Forethought:

Founded in 2017, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing intelligence at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform. For more information visit www.forethought.ai.