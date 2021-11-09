PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, PUBLISHER OF GRAZIA USA & ASIA, HIRES NEW EXECUTIVE TEAM TO GROW GLOBAL FASHION MEDIA AUTHORITY
DANICA LO, EMILY SIGMAN, KOKO DRECHSLER & MARIA ELIASON JOIN PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP LLC DURING A PERIOD OF HYPER-GROWTH AND INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantheon Media Group LLC (PMG) — the publisher of Grazia USA under a licensing agreement from famed Italian publisher Mondadori Media S.p.A. — today announced four critical executive hires. The appointments include:
— Brendan Monaghan, Executive Vice President & Chief Global Brands Officer
» Danica Lo has been appointed as Strategic Editorial Advisor as part of PMG's international content expansion;
» Emily Sigman will serve as Executive Director of Brand Partnerships;
» Koko Drechsler will take on the role of Beauty and Luxury Director; and
» Maria Eliason has been hired as Executive Director of Fashion and Luxury.
News of these hires follows an announcement made earlier this year that PMG has signed a letter of intent with the Mondadori to launch the iconic Italian fashion brand Grazia in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia and Thailand, commencing in 2022.
“We are thrilled to be building out our leadership team during this exciting and critical time," said Brendan Coolidge Monaghan, PMG's Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Brand Officer. "The addition of these four extremely talented women — all of whom bring a wealth of vast experience in editorial, sales, brand building and luxury publishing — continues on our commitment to hire best-in-class talent.
"The Grazia USA brand has celebrated numerous milestones throughout 2021, including the launch of Grazia Gazette in The Hamptons, a green friendly newspaper to coincide with major brand activations, and publishing our inaugural 350+ page premiere print edition, “Evolution." As we embark on our imminent launches in the Asian market — where luxury brands have made a giant geographical pivot — it's important that PMG continues on its trajectory to strategically build out executive sales and integrated editorial teams."
Danica Lo will join PMG as a Strategic Editorial Advisor, focused heavily on the company’s expansion to Asia.
Ms. Lo was most recently Chief Content Officer at Tatler Asia, where she served two years as Chief Content Officer and International Editor at Large. Prior to that, Ms. Lo held senior leadership positions as Digital Director of Food & Wine, Women's Wear Daily, Epicurious, and Editor at Large at Glamour. Ms. Lo will play a critical role in fueling PMG's digital and print efforts as it grows the Grazia brand Internationally with a focus on engaging users through innovative, trusted, and respected editorial content.
Ms. Sigman brings over 15 years of experience to her appointment as Executive Director of Brand Partnerships. Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Sigman has held various marketing roles at Rodale, Bauer Media Group, Condé Nast, and Endeavor’s IMG Fashion Division. Over nearly eight years at Condé Nast, she held multiple senior positions, including Head of Creative Solutions for Condé Nast Traveler, Executive Director of Integrated Marketing for Glamour and Self, and Director of Integrated Marketing for DETAILS. Prior to her onboarding with PMG, Ms. Sigman was working with The Wall Street Journal and WSJ. Magazine on various brand strategy initiatives for the company’s Luxury Lifestyle Group. At PMG, Ms. Sigman will be leading the cross-platform marketing department, focused on global brand partnerships, integrations, innovation, custom content development, and branding.
Ms. Drechsler joins PMG as Beauty and Luxury Director from New York Media (acquired by Vox Media, LLC ) where she worked for over four years as Fashion and Luxury Director. There, Ms. Drechsler lead advertising sales for The Cut and New York Magazine. Ms. Drechsler built her career at Condé Nast as Sales Development Manager for Vanity Fair. She went on to spend more than 14 years with Condé and worked at GQ as an Executive Director overseeing beauty and other categories in digital, print and event partnerships. At PMG, Drechsler will be overseeing both beauty and luxury sales and partnerships for Grazia USA.
Ms. Eliason, who will serve as Executive Director of Fashion and Luxury, comes to PMG having worked in fashion and luxury advertising for 25 years. Ms. Eliason has held numerous roles throughout her career including a five-year post at The New York Times, where she joined as Luxury Director in 2014 and was later promoted to Advertising Director for International Fashion, Luxury and Retail, Global Advertising Director of IAC’s The Daily Beast for four years, Executive Director of International Fashion at InStyle for two-and-a-half years and Executive Director of International Fashion at Conde Nast’s Vanity Fair, where she generated over $100M in total revenue over an eight-year tenure. Before taking on her new role at PMG, Ms. Eliason spent three years at Meredith and oversaw Fashion across its The Luxury Group.
All hires will report directly to Tanya Amini. Ms. Amini joined the Company as Vice President and General Manager on June 28 earlier this year.
The latest announcement regarding personnel follows the appointment of Andrew Lee as Chief Financial Officer for PMG's parent corporation, Empire Media Group, where he will be responsible for global finance and accounting organization, as well as the corporate development function.
Mr. Lee’s arrival at EMG is the latest stop in an impressive career, consisting of stints at Tribune Publishing as VP, Finance, and Condé Nast, where he worked for more than 20 years in multiple roles: from Executive Director of Finance and Business at Condé Nast Traveler, and, most recently, to a position as Executive Media Strategist for the company.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC.:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the "Made in Italy'' brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market and the global platform graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA:
Grazia USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, Grazia. For 80 years across 23 countries, Grazia has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. Grazia USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. The debut print issue of Grazia USA launched in September 2021. Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
