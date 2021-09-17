GRAZIA USA LAUNCHES QUARTERLY PRINT ISSUE FOLLOWING UNPRECEDENTED DIGITAL GROWTH
—Volume 1, “Evolution,” will be available nationwide from September 23, 2021—
At PMG, we are reimagining print media for the next generation with a brand that is uniquely a cosmopolitan mix of sophistication, wit, and glamour.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grazia USA—the American version of the iconic Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group—today announced the launch of its premiere print edition, titled “Evolution,” a 356-page issue that celebrates three women who have been instrumental in orchestrating cultural and societal movements during a rare moment in history: Allyson Felix, Jordan Alexander, and Alek Wek.
— Brendan Monaghan, Pantheon's EVP & Chief Global Brands Officer
The issue, in three separate print runs, will be released nationwide from September 23, 2021.
This landmark debut also marks a strategic shift in fashion publishing, and the beginning of a new era for Grazia in the world’s largest and most prominent fashion market. In addition to the $14.99 issue being on sale at select retailers in North America, including Barnes & Noble, the quarterly Grazia USA connects the next-generation luxury consumer with the vast array of affluent and influential brands that are supporting the title's launch.
Grazia USA will reach 400,000 individuals who reside across the top 15 markets in the country and are responsible for 50% of the nation’s wealth and luxury spending. This highly curated list represents an immediate Grazia USA community enamored with fashion, art, culture, beauty, home, entertainment, design, travel, business, nightlife, and wine and spirits.
Grazia USA is published under a licensing agreement with Pantheon Media Group, LLC (PMG).
“For this historic first print edition of Grazia USA, we want to embrace and celebrate what is America’s next evolution,” said Brendan Monaghan, Executive Vice President & Chief Global Brands Officer of PMG.
“We’ve profiled the bold new establishment already shaping the future of our country; and we’re highlighting icons of fashion, entertainment, sport, and those set to define the cultural and artistic landscape for years to come. Likewise, at PMG, we are reimagining print media for the next generation with a brand that is uniquely a cosmopolitan mix of sophistication, wit, and glamour. Grazia might have been born in Italy, but it is global citizen with Grazia USA being the 21st edition in the world.”
Mr. Monaghan added, “The brand has tremendous global influence and impact and now meets the strongest luxury market in the world. We’re introducing this enigmatic and evocative title with an infusion of dynamism to serve what we found to be an age demographic that has long been clamoring for someone — or something else — in the fashion market.”
The U.S. edition of Mondadori’s 83-year-old Grazia made its digital debut in October 2020 with cover star Kim Kardashian West. Since then, Grazia USA has experienced unprecedented online growth, reaching a peak of 5.2 million active monthly users.
Statistics also show that 50 percent of current Grazia USA digital readers are under the age of 30; 73 percent identify as female; and more than 90 percent of those users aren’t reading Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE, or any other luxury fashion title, Mr. Monaghan added.
Since the launch, PMG has undertaken exhaustive efforts to understand the Grazia USA audience, tracking reader demographics and delivering a print edition that is reflective of those users’ demands for expert knowledge and superior journalism.
What’s more, as advertisers have become concerned about transparency at all points of campaigns, PMG’s first-party data provides them an audience guarantee, affording an assurance that certain benchmarks in terms of demographic audience performance will be met.
The inaugural Grazia USA issue presents three female cover stars, each representative of their own generational fashion, culture, and influence in America. Nine-time Olympic medalist Allyson Felix will be accompanied by South Sudanese-British model and designer, Alek Wek, hailed for her influence on the perception of beauty in the fashion industry, and Canadian singer-songwriter and actress, Jordan Alexander, an activist who fights for LGBTQ+ rights as well as people of color.
In keeping with the luxury-inspired editorial content, Grazia USA also features a curated list of high-end designer advertisers; Tiffany, Dior, Vuitton, Loro Piana, Harry Winston and more.
The story of the cover stars began on social channels, Grazia USA’s website, and dedicated e-newsletters, all to create a contemporary and unique platform.
“Our circulation model provides high-end brands a significant value proposition,” added Tanya Amini, Grazia USA Vice President & General Manager.
“While industry competitors are ceasing print operations, seeing dwindling newsstand sales, outsourcing content creation to other markets, and experiencing a decline in their online presence and engagement, Grazia USA represents a bold and elite new offering. Grazia USA is voluminous and committed to excellence in all areas, ensuring it has tremendous dwell time, months-long shelf life and strong pass-along rate.”
Ms. Amini added, “We’re excited by the opportunity the print issue presents to like-minded brands, as we deliver a dual go-to-market circulation model, both offline and online.”
In addition to Barnes & Noble stores nationwide, readers will be able to pick up a copy of Grazia USA at premium point-of-sale retailers, online at https://www.magazinecafestore.com/products/grazia-usa-magazine, and strategic distribution partners across the U.S. and Canada. Alternatively, users can order copies online at graziamagazine.com/subscribe.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years, Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence, and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market and the global platform graziamagazine.com.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
