PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, PUBLISHER OF GRAZIA USA, BUILDS OUT ITS EXECUTIVE TEAM

Joining PMG and Grazia represents the perfect marriage of Tanya’s business and brand-building expertise.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pantheon Media Group (“PMG” or the “Company”), the United States publisher of the Italian fashion bible Grazia from the Mondadori Group, today announced it has added two new executives to its masthead with the recruitment of Tanya Amini and Sara Shenasky, industry leaders in the luxury fashion space.
Ms. Amini joined the Company as Vice President and General Manager on June 28. Her purview will be the United States and Asia-Pacific, with PMG expecting to sign a binding agreement with the Mondadori Group (“MG”) after signing a letter of intent with MG in May to launch the Italian fashion brand Grazia in Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Thailand, beginning this year.
Ms. Amini joins PMG from Lady and Butler, a female-led, design-focused company dedicated to creating utilitarian, stylish, and polished uniforms, where she was President. She has spent 20 years as an advertising and marketing executive for companies including Condé Nast, Teads, W magazine, and Hachette Filipacchi. A proven media and brand executive, Ms. Amini led successful sales and marketing collaborations with world-class brands including CHANEL, Dior, Gucci, and Tiffany during her tenure.
“Joining PMG and Grazia represents the perfect marriage of Tanya’s business and brand-building expertise with her passions for travel, design, and fashion,” said Brendan Monaghan, PMG’s Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Brands Officer.
Ms. Shenasky was hired as Executive Director of Global Events & Marketing. She commenced the role on June 28. Most notably, Ms. Shenasky spent 11 successful years at The Wall Street Journal, where she was responsible for the development and implementation of global event programming for The Wall Street Journal, WSJ. Magazine, Dow Jones Media Group, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, and WSJ. Custom Studios. She was on the founding team who conceived and oversaw the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, and most recently spent three years at InStyle and produced the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit for Hearst. She also formerly held event and marketing roles at GenArt, Hachette Filipacchi, Grey Group, Gruner + Jahr and Atlantic Records.
Said Mr. Monaghan, “Sara will be the critical fulcrum of our exceptional team, tasked with producing and executing in a growing segment of our business: immersive events. Sara’s ability to conceptualize and produce events and content is another crucial element of our growth.”
Nancy Cooper has also joined the PMG sales team as the Director of the West Coast. Ms. Cooper has deep experience in aligning brands with strategic marketing platforms by developing multi-media branded content and strategic branded experiences. Her sales-driven efforts have been on behalf of iconic media brands including: Vogue, InStyle, GQ, Glamour and Seventeen. Most recently she was the Executive Director of the Food Network Magazine.
Guglielmo Bava has also joined PMG as its French and Swiss representation. Mr. Bava is an industry veteran of Italian descent and is based in Paris. He founded Kapture Media in 2016 and represents many iconic brands in Paris including Business of Fashion, InStyle, and Interview, where he has enjoyed unparalleled success.
“PMG is making a significant investment in Grazia – both here in the United States and in Asia – in light of our growth plans. All of these roles are crucial to executing the vision that has won the faith of ownership,” said Melissa Cronin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Pantheon Media Group.
“Our relationship with the Mondadori Group is growing and the confidence they have placed in us carries with it great expectations – ones that we plan to meet and exceed. We look forward to conquering the American and Asian markets, presenting the US and Asia as a fully integrated sales and marketing experience for our clients.
“This is consistent with everything we do – from creating content and developing technology solutions, to investigating for our podcasts and designing our own branded merchandise. It is rooted in inclusivity, diversity, sustainability, and the belief that there is always a better way than how others have done it before. We look forward to sharing more of our plans and creations in due course.”
The first edition of the Grazia USA flagship title will be a several-hundred-page September 2021 issue.
ABOUT GRAZIA:
Grazia is Italy's fashion bible, published by the Mondadori Group. For 80 years Grazia has remained in step with changing tastes season after season, style after style. At the top end of quality and design, Grazia is the most accomplished ambassador of the “Made in Italy” brand and is a preferred advertising vehicle for designer, fashion, and beauty companies. Thanks to its experience, excellence and brand value, Grazia is the first Italian weekly magazine to extend its successful formula abroad, with 21 editions worldwide in 23 countries, creating the most dynamic magazine network on the market.
ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC:
Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of Grazia USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, Grazia USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. Grazia USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.
