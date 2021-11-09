Audigent and TransUnion Partner to Make Data-Driven, Omnichannel Marketing Accessible
EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the cookieless identity platform and a leader in curated data & media solutions, unveiled today the launch of new data products through a partnership with TransUnion. Advertisers can now combine audiences from the TruAudience® Data Marketplace, formerly Tru Optik, including TransUnion’s proprietary syndicated audiences, with Audigent's exclusive, premium publisher audiences and contextual data, creating new, supercharged SmartPMPsTM and ContextualPMPsTM.
The deprecation of identifiers can make consistent omnichannel targeting across the buy-side challenging. Curating inventory by leveraging advanced data on the supply-side democratizes access to premium audiences and superior results for all advertisers.
Marketers can now drive activation with TransUnion’s audiences through Audigent’s unique approach to cookieless media and data curation. This enables access across hundreds of thousands of publishers with the power of TransUnion’s comprehensive insights.
“Executing a consistent and scalable omnichannel audience strategy has never been more important,” said Andre Swanston, SVP, Media and Entertainment at TransUnion. “TransUnion’s partnership with Audigent will give advertisers access to premium inventory filtered against advanced audience characteristics at unprecedented scale.”
“Audigent is a valuable tool for activating custom SmartPMPs to reach our clients’ core audience,” said Vinny Rinaldi, Executive Director, Investment and Activation, at Wavemaker. “The platform is able to consolidate large amounts of first-party data from various publishers and activate them all in one place, enabling the DSP to better evaluate who within the audience is the most cost-efficient within a campaign.”
More than 300 TransUnion enabled SmartPMPs are now available with Audigent’s top SSP partners, such as OpenX, Xandr and The MediaGrid. In addition, advertisers can package TransUnion audiences with Audigent’s exclusive, premium publisher audiences to drive better performance in Audigent’s SmartPMPs and ContextualPMPs.
With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more than 127 million homes, including over 80 million connected homes, TruAudience solutions delivers the scale, accuracy, speed, connectivity and trust that marketers, media companies and technology providers need to engage consumers across the evolving media landscape.
Empowering advertisers with the ability to programmatically activate media leveraging TransUnion audiences enables better targeting by interest and life stage for both BtoC and BtoB marketers. This partnership unlocks opportunities for advertisers to more accurately connect with consumers based on specific topics including: household income, home ownership, consumer finance, auto intenders, insurance and children in household. This improves the ability for buyers to reach the right consumers with the right messages, bringing new intelligence to the programmatic ecosystem.
“Using TransUnion’s audiences to power our AI-optimized SmartPMPs will unlock tremendous value for marketers and partners. This new offering delivers cookieless addressability combining premium inventory with TransUnion's premium audiences,” said Drew Stein, Founder and CEO of Audigent. “We’re ushering in an era of brands being able to action data through the supply path and TransUnion audiences can now be accessed in new ways to drive performance across all media channels.”
About Audigent
Audigent is the leading data activation, curation and identity platform. Audigent’s pioneering data platform unlocks the power of privacy-safe, first party data to maximize addressability and monetization of media at scale without using cookies. As one of the industry’s first data curation platforms powered by its unique identity suite (HALO IDTM), Audigent is transforming the programmatic landscape with its innovative SmartPMP™ and ContextualPMP™ products, which use artificial intelligence and machine learning to package and optimize consumer-safe data with premium inventory supply at scale. Providing value and performance for the world’s largest brands and global media agencies across 100,000+ campaigns each month, Audigent's verified, opt-in data drives monetization for premium publisher and data partners that include: Condé Nast, TransUnion, Warner Music Group, Penske, a360 Media, Fandom and many others. For more information, please visit: www.audigent.com.
About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®. A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.
About TruAudience by TransUnion
Powered by a comprehensive view of people, households and devices, TruAudience solutions provide precise, scalable identity to enable audience targeting and consumer engagement across offline, digital and streaming environments. To learn more visit: www.truaudience.com
