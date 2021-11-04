OrthoCor Medical Announces Formation of Three New Divisions
The orthopedic and pain management company reconfirms its commitment to workers' compensation and Veterans Affairs while adding a new emphasis on athletics
Our goal is to return people – whether they're athletes or people who were injured on the job, or in an accident – back to their normal routine and normal life.”ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrthoCor Medical, an orthopedic and pain management company based in Arden Hills, MN, announced a major reorganization that took place in the month of October. The company formed a trio of business units, each focused on serving distinct markets. The Government Affairs division will focus on governmental interaction and specialize in Veterans Affairs. Commercial Distribution & Physician Sales will expand OrthoCor's current national distribution, workers' compensation, and private payor initiatives. Finally, the founding of the Sports & Athletic Performance division signals a new commitment to supporting professional, student, and amateur athletes.
OrthoCor Medical represents Caerus Corp's focus on human pain management and orthopedic therapy without the use of opioids. "Our goal is to return people – whether they're athletes or people who were injured on the job, or in an accident – back to their normal routine and normal life," said Fariborz Boor Boor, founder and CEO of Caerus Corporation. "Return them there without pain, as fast and as soon as possible. That is our mission. Get people back to their normal life, without having to continue taking pain medication." Speaking about OrthoCor's expansion announcement, Boor Boor emphasized continuing to build the organization and hire additional personnel. "There's a lot of education that needs to happen on the sales representative level and also the physician level. That also translates to education for the patient. That requires more people on our end to reach more reps and doctors in the field."
OrthoCor specializes in the application of Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy for pain management and injury recovery. "PEMF therapy is a drug-free solution that works at the molecular and cellular levels by facilitating the transfer of calcium ions, triggering a cascade of biological responses that reduce pain and inflammation" said Wyatt Zulkosky, Electrical Engineering Manager for Caerus Corp. "This is unlike TENS (transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation), which temporarily masks the transmission of pain signals." OrthoCor's on-site manufacturing produces a variety of PEMF devices, collectively known as the OrthoCor Active System. These products utilize patented OrthoPods that provide heat treatment along with the PEMF therapy. The attached orthopedic wraps allow the treatment of specific joints, systems, and injuries without interrupting patients' active lifestyles. Their products require a prescription..
About OrthoCor Medical
OrthoCor Medical is an orthopedic and pain management company based in Arden Hills, Minnesota. The company is focused on bringing non-surgical, pharmaceutical-free care to the marketplace. Their flagship product is the OrthoCor Active System, which utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy to promote healing while reducing pain and swelling. It is part of Caerus Corp, which also includes Red Fox, an industrial sewing and contract manufacturer, as well as a veterinary arm composed of Animal Ortho Care and L'il Back Bracer.
