Adapex Onboards Digital Trends Media Group to Grow Its Programmatic Revenue
Adapex will work closely with the Digital Trends Media Group operations team to implement the Adapex m4 Tech Suite™
The opportunity to bring our award-winning technology suite to DTMG media brands is significant, given the scale and reach their network represents.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adapex, Inc. (Adapex) will partner with Digital Trends Media Group (DTMG) to help grow its programmatic revenue across media brands and flagship site, digitaltrends.com. Adapex will work closely with the existing Digital Trends Media Group operations team to implement the Adapex m4 Tech Suite™.
— Adapex Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Moskowitz
“We are excited to be working with Digital Trends Media Group to grow revenue across their portfolio of sites,” said Adapex Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Moskowitz. “The opportunity to bring our award-winning technology suite to DTMG media brands is significant, given the scale and reach their network represents.”
Adapex began working with Digital Trends Media Group on a test basis by implementing Merlin™, a custom header bidding solution and a component of their full-service m4 Tech Suite. Merlin™ immediately delivered significantly higher results than the header bidding solution DTMG was previously using. Adapex was also able to offer DTMG access to Matrix™, a unified dashboard that gives the DTMG team and partner sites near real-time analytics and reporting across all of their affiliate accounts by network, and metrics down to the ad unit level.
“While the vast majority of our inventory is sold direct, like every other publisher we need to monetize our unsold inventory,” said Digital Trends SVP of Strategy, Data & Partnerships Jonathon Shaevitz. “We were thrilled with the revenue uplift straight out of the gate. And with the Adapex team making ongoing optimizations, we are seeing improvements on every KPI, with a significant increase in fill rates and RPM. Additionally, we are receiving demand from premium advertisers we have not worked with before, which is opening up new direct relationships. We couldn’t be more pleased.”
Adapex services include full ad stack management, monetization strategy, yield optimizations, quality control, and compliance. In the past year, they have added numerous new features to their industry-leading Adapex m4 Tech Suite™ which is composed of:
Merlin™: custom header bidder wrapper
Magma™: on page console
Matrix™: real-time analytics
Magnify™: automatically and seamlessly connects to multiple ID solutions
The Adapex award-winning m4 Tech Suite™ monetizes content across all channels and ad formats - desktop, mobile, CTV, in-app, video, native, rich media, and more. The combination of our revolutionary tech and our team of experienced ad ops professionals has led to 40-500% revenue growth for all of our publisher partners delivering double- and triple-digit revenue growth to our publisher partners year after year.
“Digital Trends Media Group is a very important client for us,” said Adapex Founder and President Debra Fleenor. “Not only do they have an excellent portfolio of sites, but they also stand at the forefront of technology’s new age. This presents an opportunity for us to explore innovative solutions together and to seize the opportunities in life after cookies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions that we are already testing and implementing.”
About Adapex Inc.
Adapex helps leading US media outlets maximize their monetization through expert optimization of all programmatic channels and partnerships. Being one of the first companies to dig into digital advertising operations and partner with publishers to simplify and optimize monetization. The innovation and performance of the m4 Tech Suite™ has received industry praise and awards from leaders such as Inc 5000™, AdMonster Top Women in Media Tech Trailblazers, Digiday Awards, AdExchanger Programmatic Power Players, The Drum, and the Stevie Awards for two consecutive years, and growing. Visit us at https://adapex.io.
About Digital Trends Media Group
Digital Trends Media Group is an award-winning publishing company encompassing a number of millennial-focused media brands including Digital Trends and Digital Trends en Español; The Manual, 21Oak and The Angle, among a number of other popular titles. Offering easy-to-understand reviews and entertaining news and video content, DTMG serves more than 125 million unique visitors each month across partners and platforms. The company’s syndication partners include Apple TV, Android TV, ABC News, Roku, Oath, Fire TV, Atmosphere, DailyMotion, and more. Digital Trends Media Group is headquartered in Portland, OR with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Detroit, Toronto, and Chicago.
