PARTNERIZE'S PLATFORM AND SERVICE CONTRIBUTIONS RECOGNIZED FOR MULTIPLE INDUSTRY AWARDS

Partnerize is an organization that deeply values and prioritizes customer centricity. We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about sharing this award-winning experience with our clients and agency partners.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerize today announced its recent recognition of multiple industry awards, further highlighting its commitment to help marketers turn their partnerships into profit centers. The wins, secured in partnership with clients, include The Drum Awards for the Digital Industries (DADIs) and three awards from the International Performance Marketing Awards (IPMAs) underscoring the organization's values-based commitment to customer centricity.
— Maura Smith, Partnerize CMO
“Partnerize is an organization that deeply values and prioritizes customer centricity, so we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about sharing this award-winning experience with our clients and agency partners,” said Maura Smith, Partnerize CMO. “Our mission is to empower brands and partners to create the necessary operating leverage they need to turn their partnerships into profit centers. These awards serve as a further demonstration of our continued delivery against our commitment, enabling our clients and partners to realize profitable growth from this category through end to end software and comprehensive service.”
The Drum Awards for the Digital Industries, formerly known as the DADIs, seeks to reward the most effective campaigns and innovations of the last year with categories devoted to artificial intelligence and machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and the use of data and search. Partnerize won the Most Effective Use of Affiliate Marketing award, honoring their work with Navigate Digital for Pizza Hut Delivery.
Partnerize also won three International Performance Marketing Awards, highlighting the best work within global performance marketing over the last 12 months and across all major global regions. The company took home a Best Affiliate Programme Launch or Relaunch award for its work with DAZN; a second in the Best Managed Affiliate Programme – APAC category for its work with THE ICONIC; and a third in the Best Use of Performance During COVID-19 category for its work with Acceleration Partners.
"DAZN has quickly realized global success within the partnership channel thanks to our collaboration with Partnerize," said Nick Zod, Head of Affiliates at DAZN. "Their end-to-end tech platform empowers us to achieve scale with automations across the partnership lifecycle and their service solutions have equipped our team with the expertise and support necessary to succeed.’’
About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable subsidy to alleviate pressure on their unit economics as a result of over dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service including the category’s only in-housing support program, with Partnerize, you’re in control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Headquartered in NYC, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Wilkes-Barre. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/en.
