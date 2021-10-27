eLuma taps Utah tech veteran Zac Makin as Chief Financial Officer

Makin brings nearly two decades of financial expertise as eLuma looks to expand its presence in the American K-12 education market.

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- eLuma, the leader in online therapy and special education for American K-12 schools, today announced the appointment of Zac Makin as Chief Financial Officer. Makin brings nearly two decades of experience in leading financial strategies for growth-stage technology companies, including several in the education technology sector, to his new post.“We’re thrilled to add Zac to our eLuma team, and we know his qualifications, experience, and mentality are exactly what we need as we continue to grow our executive bench,” said eLuma Founder and CEO Jeremy Glauser. “We’ve been very intentional about how we’ve built our leadership team, preferring to move deliberately to get the right people in the right places. I’m excited to see what Zac’s unique set of skills will bring to our company at an important time in our growth.”Makin was most recently the vice president of FP&A at Degreed, a workforce upskilling platform headquartered in San Francisco with a significant presence in Utah. Before that, he held prominent financial positions with the Utah Jazz organization, edtech startup MasteryConnect, and a number of other large and small technology firms.“I’m grateful for the opportunity to help lead eLuma in its next phase of growth,” Makin said. “The company is enjoying tremendous momentum, which reflects the great work done by so many who came before me. Now, our goal is to leverage that momentum and extend our vital services to as many K-12 students as possible.”Founded a decade ago, eLuma has recently enjoyed a number of significant accomplishments after years of quietly building its two-sided marketplace for K-12 special education and mental health. In July, eLuma announced a strategic investment from Leeds Equity Partners to fuel the next stage of growth. In October, eLuma held its second-annual eLumaNation Summit , a digital event that brought together industry luminaries and K-12 thought leaders from across the country.Makin joins during a banner year for eLuma achieving industry validation. In 2021, eLuma has been named to the prestigious Inc 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing companies, the Utah Business Fast 50 list, the Forbes Next 1000 list, and the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 list.“We’re on a roll, but most importantly, we’re on a mission to modernize how underserved K-12 students access vital services during their formative years,” Glauser said. “We’re all motivated by a bigger purpose. We’re happy to add Zac’s talents to the mix as we work to realize our potential in bolstering K-12 special education and mental health services and software.”About eLumaeLuma is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy services and software for K-12 special education and mental health. The company provides an array of services, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapies to thousands of students all over the U.S. Due to rapidly growing demand, eLuma also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to schools and districts in dire need of support. All of these services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative therapy management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information: contact@eluma.com.