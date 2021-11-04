Salt Lake Tribune Names eLuma a Winner of the State of Utah Top Workplaces 2021 Award
eLuma ranked No. 2 in the Small Employer category, while also being recognized in the Employee Appreciation sub-categoryLEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLuma, the leader in online mental health and special education solutions for U.S. K-12 schools, today announced it has been named one of The Salt Lake Tribune’s 2021 Top Workplaces. eLuma came in at No. 2 among 66 companies recognized in the Small Employer category. The company also received a sub-category award in Employee Appreciation.
“We have an exceptionally stellar group of individuals that make up the team here at eLuma, and this award is just a further testament to the trust and commitment each member puts into each other and into the culture we continue to create together,” said Zakrey Coon, eLuma’s Head of People Operations. “It is no secret that the people on our team are extremely mission-driven and determined, and I am proud of the continual dedication we have towards living our company values of being visionary, empathetic, dependable, solution-oriented, and value-minded.”
eLuma recently celebrated its tenth anniversary at the company’s second-annual eLumaNation Summit held in Salt Lake City in October. This conference, hosted in a hybrid virtual and in-person setting, featured a number of distinguished guest speakers who discussed some of the most important topics facing students, educators, school administrators, and school clinicians today. Attendees at this hybrid conference were able to engage on critical topics, including mental health for students and staff, the return to in-person learning, ESSER funding and the American Rescue Plan, social-emotional learning, trauma-informed instruction, and so much more.
“Our mission at eLuma has always been to help students who are struggling with any issue they may be facing, whether it’s mental health, speech, or learning disorders,” said Jeremy Glauser, eLuma’s Founder and CEO. “It brings me such joy that each member of our team continues to dedicate themselves to that mission by advocating for students, and developing solutions to help them reach their full human potential.”
The Salt Lake Tribune’s list of Top Workplaces in Utah is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
About eLuma
eLuma is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy services and software for K-12 special education and mental health. The company provides an array of services, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapies to thousands of students all over the U.S. Due to rapidly growing demand, eLuma also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to schools and districts in dire need of support. All of these services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative therapy management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information, visit www.eluma.com.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.
Sierra Thomas
eLuma
email us here