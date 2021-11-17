eLuma Recognized on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America
Attributes 288% revenue growth to the accelerated adoption of online therapy, mental health, and special education solutions in K-12 schoolsLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLuma, the leader in online mental health and special education solutions for U.S. K-12 schools, today announced it ranked No. 403 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. eLuma experienced a three-year growth rate of 288%.
eLuma’s Founder and CEO, Jeremy Glauser, credits the extreme revenue growth to the team’s continued dedication toward delivering critical services to students and the acceleration of the need for online therapy solutions in schools.
“We have an incredibly dedicated team onboard here, and I’m so impressed with their adaptability as we continue to grow,” said Glauser. “The work we do here at eLuma ultimately impacts students who need us to be their advocates. It’s an extremely important field, and I look forward to our continued growth as we become more focused on the impact that our solutions have on students.”
eLuma connects students and educators in K-12 schools with clinicians and innovative software to support their special education and mental health programs, including mental health counseling, school psychology, and speech, occupational, and physical therapies. To-date, the company has provided over 400,000 hours of online therapy to more than 27,000 students nationwide.
“Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”
“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”
This recognition on the Technology Fast 500 rounds out a banner year for eLuma. In 2021 alone, eLuma has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest growing companies, the Utah Business Fast 50 list, the Forbes Next 1000 list, Salt Lake Tribune's Top Workplaces, and the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100 list.
About eLuma
eLuma is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy services and software for K-12 special education and mental health. The company provides an array of services, which includes speech, occupational, and physical therapies to thousands of students all over the U.S. Due to rapidly growing demand, eLuma also facilitates effective online delivery of mental health services (e.g. assessment, school psychology, social work, behavior intervention) to schools and districts in dire need of support. All of these services are delivered live and online by high-quality therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative therapy management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information, visit www.eluma.com.
