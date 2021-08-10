eLuma Announces Second Annual eLumaNation Summit
Two-day event held both virtually and in-person to feature sessions by distinguished leaders in education, shining light on education’s most important issuesLEHI, UTAH, USA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eLuma, a leading provider of mental health and special education solutions for K-12 schools, is announcing its second-annual eLumaNation Summit. This two-day event, held both virtually and in person on September 30 - October 1 at the Marriott City Center in Salt Lake City, UT, will feature some of the hottest topics in special education from some of education's brightest and most influential leaders.
Attendees can register to join either virtually or in-person here.
“We look forward to hosting our second eLumaNation Summit, and we have a really exciting lineup of speakers and topics that are tremendously relevant and important right now,” said Jeremy Glauser, Founder and CEO of eLuma. “Our students need us now more than ever, especially on the heels of a pandemic year. We hope that all who attend are able to walk away with skills that they can immediately implement into their education programs, as well as the insights to help become more focused on best practices that will impact overall student and staff wellness.”
eLumaNation is for any educator, administrator, clinician, or individual who wants to learn more about how to continue supporting overall student wellness. The presentations will address topics including supporting the mental health of students and staff, the return to in-person learning, ESSER funding and the American Rescue Plan, social-emotional learning, trauma-informed instruction, MTSS, and ensuring FAPE for all students.
eLuma is excited to feature the following distinguished speakers. More details on the schedule can be found by visiting eLuma’s registration page.
- Andrew Manna, ESQ., Legal Expert with Respect to the ADA, IDEA, and K-12 Law
- Carla Donahue, Ed.D, Licensed School Psychologist and eLuma Clinical Services Specialist
- David Adams, Chief Executive Officer of the Urban Assembly
- Eric Rossen, Ph.D, Nationally Certified School Psychologist
- Jeremy Glauser, Founder and CEO of eLuma
- John Kelly, Ph.D, School Psychologist and Former National Association of School Psychologists (NASP) President
- Kelly Vaillancourt Strobach, Ph.D, Director of Government Relations for the National Association of School Psychologists (NASP)
- Mindy Hintze, eLuma VP of Customer Experience
- Myrna Mandlawitz, M.ED, Esq., Consultant, Lobbyist, and Former President of MRM & Associates
- Phyllis Wolfram, Executive Director for the Council of Administrators of Special Education (CASE)
- Rodney Robinson, 2019 National Teacher of the Year
- Dr. Sheldon Berman, AASA Lead Superintendent for Social-Emotional Learning
About eLuma
eLuma Mental Health and Special Education Solutions is one of the nation’s premier providers of teletherapy for special education and mental health support. The company provides an array of related services, which include speech, occupational, and physical therapies, and as well as effective online delivery of mental health services to K-12 schools and districts throughout the U.S. All of eLuma’s services are delivered live and online by licensed professional therapists using the company’s proprietary platform and innovative case management system. eLuma’s Online Therapy Platform is built to ensure maximum efficacy, efficiency, dependability and a better overall experience for students, parents, and administrators alike. For more information: contact@eluma.com.
