C-Suiters to get Crash Course in ABM from Bombora, Inverta, and TOPO/Gartner
Industry experts to advise what to consider when moving to a unified account-based strategyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Account-based marketing works -- when well-executed. According to Gartner research, account-based organizations see a three times better opportunity-win rate. But when it comes to building a successful account-based strategy, your entire organization needs to align on your go-to-market approach. Yet teams often underestimate the challenge of getting alignment across the board and understanding future implications for performance metrics, operational changes, and human resource allocation.
Those looking to address this challenge should attend What CEOs (and their CFOs, CROs, CMOs...) need to know about ABM, a webinar hosted by Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, in collaboration with TOPO (now Gartner) and Inverta.
Join Marc Johnson, CMO & GM of Bombora, Kathy Macchi, VP, Consulting Services at Inverta, and Craig Rosenberg, Distinguished VP, Analyst at TOPO, now Gartner, as they advise executives on what to consider when moving to a unified account-based strategy.
Attendees will learn:
-Why the c-suite should care about ABM and the impact it will have
-4 key areas that require evolution
-Common mistakes to avoid
-What to measure and why
The webinar is scheduled for Thursday, November 4, at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT. For more information, and to register, visit: https://bombora.com/what-ceos-and-their-cfos-cros-cmos-need-to-know-about-abm/
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit bombora.com.
