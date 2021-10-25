Making Science Joins Local Planet as Their Preferred Digital Partner and Continues Global Expansion
Making Science joins the world’s largest independent media agency network as the chosen digital business partner and gains access to 56 agencies in 68 markets.
Making Science is in a phase of global expansion and we are confident that this new partnership will accelerate our growth..."”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Making Science, a European technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation, has joined Local Planet, the world’s largest independent media agency network, as the organization’s largest digital advertising and analytics partner. The partnership expands Marketing Science on a global scale and is now the preferred digital expert across Local Planet’s international network.
— José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, CEO Making Science
Local Planet is a network of 56 agencies that provide marketing and communications solutions in 68 markets around the world. The addition of Making Science to its portfolio enables individual agencies within the group, alongside its global clients, to access the consultancy’s bespoke digital marketing and technology solutions and expand Making Science’s global client base. The partnership also means that Making Science now holds a 7% share in the business and Making Science CEO José Antonio Martínez Aguilar will become a member of Local Planet's Global Board.
"Joining Local Planet will open up new opportunities for international growth for Making Science,” commented Making Science CEO, José Antonio Martínez Aguilar. “With Local Planet’s global reach, we will be able to offer our best-in-class digital marketing solutions to a wider range of clients. Making Science is in a phase of global expansion and we are confident that this new partnership will accelerate our growth outside of the European market."
Global CEO of Local Planet, Martyn Rattle, added, “We are very pleased to welcome Making Science to Local Planet. The company’s ambition and talent are valuable assets, which perfectly match the ethos of Local Planet. In addition, the digital expertise that Making Science brings is something that many of the network’s agencies and clients will benefit from."
This announcement is on the heels of Making Science’s continued international expansion, and after the recent acquisition of Nara Media in the UK. It also follows the acquisition of Omniaweb in Italy and the acquisition of Celsius in France. This marks a significant step forward in fulfilling the company’s ambition to be present in the twenty largest digital advertising markets within five years.
About Making Science
Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specializing in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitize their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. The markets in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce, and cloud, all of them with high growth rates.
The Making Science Group was created in 2016 as a technology and marketing group from the integration of the companies The Science of Digital, S.L and Make Marketing y Comunicación, S.L. In the last three years, the company has integrated seven companies with complementary teams and know-how.
The company was chosen SME of the Year 2019 by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and has recently received the C.R.E.C.E. (Rapidly Expanding Company with Exponential Growth) award from the consultancy firm Ernst and Young as part of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.
