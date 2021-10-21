Forethought Announces Release of Assist Anywhere to Accelerate Agent Productivity

Forethought announces Assist Anywhere

Leading AI company unveils dramatic expansion of "Assist" product to enable customer service agents to boost productivity beyond traditional help desk tools.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forethought Technologies, Inc. has announced the launch of Assist Anywhere, a dramatic expansion of its current Assist product. Assist Anywhere is available as a Google Chrome browser extension and allows customers to utilize Forethought’s AI technology outside of designated Zendesk and Salesforce in-app window panes and on non-help-desk forms like email clients.

Assist Anywhere is a set of functionality that encompasses the following:

One stop shop: With Assist Anywhere, support agents are shown the most relevant AI-recommended insights automatically. From macros and knowledge articles to historical ticket responses and personal agent notes, agents will be able to access it all from one location.

Smarter search: Assist Anywhere utilizes smarter search which allows agents to search with filters through knowledge base content and view intelligent suggestions powered by AI. Agents can also sort through suggested notes to provide the most accurate response to a customer query.

Quick actions: With Assist Anywhere, agents can use slash commands directly in agent replies to access time-saving shortcuts and add links and macros into the response.

Autocomplete: Assist Anywhere enables faster responses using text autocomplete. Agents can begin typing a reply, then automatically complete the sentence with a suggested response using relevant information from past tickets.

Help desk agnostic: Customer support teams can use Assist Anywhere directly within their favorite help desk, or embed directly into non-help-desk forms like email clients to ensure their customers are cared for wherever the questions come in.

Assist Anywhere is available for download today in the Chrome Web Store. Forethought customers can speak with a customer success representative for assistance with implementation.

If you’re interested in learning more about Assist Anywhere and how it can transform both your customer experience and your agent experience, request a demo today!

About Forethought:

Founded in 2017, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing intelligence at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.