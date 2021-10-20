Former Samsung Electronics of America Chief of Staff John Hendrick Joins Banyan as Chief Administrative Officer
Hendrick named as the fintech’s newest chief executive will focus on the startup’s day-to-day operations
Banyan, the global interchange for SKU-level receipt data, has added John Hendrick as the Chief Administrative Officer to focus on efficiency in the day-to-day operations of the organization, reporting directly to Jehan Luth, the company's CEO.
As a former Chief of Staff at Samsung Electronics of America Hendrick has experience in the financial sector previously working at UBS Wealth Management and within technology serving as VP, Business Operations at Comcast. With a unique blend of leadership, management, and organizational experience, John is a great addition to Banyan’s C-level team.
“As we continue to grow our team and business, John will be integral to ensuring our day-to-day operations are as efficient as possible and that our leadership team is headed in the right direction,” commented Banyan CEO Jehan Luth. “With every new hire, our team is strategically gaining strength in all areas of business and is staffed for exponential growth.”
As a leader with strategic business planning experience, performance reporting expertise, financial planning, workflow management, and leadership team support, John’s well-rounded skills are well-positioned to make him a key player of the executive team.
“This is an opportunity to work with some of the most innovative and intelligent leaders in the fintech space,” said Hendrick. “I am looking forward to putting my skills to work and contributing to a team and a company with a bright future ahead. I truly believe that we are just getting started.”
About Banyan
Banyan makes it easy for consumers to connect their receipts to the apps and services they choose. Powered by the Banyan API, merchants can seamlessly and securely monetize these connections, while unlocking powerful insights and new marketing opportunities. Banyan provides our merchant partners complete transparency and control, while our privacy-by-design architecture requires consumer consent before any receipts are shared. Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and consumer apps for the first time gain access to item-level transaction data, enabling them to create incredible experiences and products for their customers.
