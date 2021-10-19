Audigent Hires Chris Meredith as General Manager, Supply-Side Partnerships
Ad tech veteran with deep supply-side relationships tasked with connecting premium publishers with advertisers
Chris brings vast experience and a keen understanding of the interplay between premium data and inventory in a cookieless world.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audigent, the next generation data management and identity platform for programmatic advertisers, announced today that Chris Meredith has joined the company as the General Manager, Supply-Side Partnerships. Meredith joins Audigent from 33Across, where he was the General Manager, Supply leading the team responsible for publisher development and retention. He brings more than 15 years of experience working in media and technology. Prior to 33Across, he spent his career at Disney, AOL and Yieldmo.
"It's incredible to have Chris joining us to run supply-side partnerships,” said Jake Abraham, President at Audigent. “As we remain focused on empowering premium publishing partners to unlock the value of their audiences, especially in light of impending cookie deprecation, Chris brings vast experience and a keen understanding of the interplay between premium data and inventory in a cookieless world. His experience and skills will add a ton of value to our portfolio."
From premium publishers to the largest SSPs, Meredith will ensure that Audigent has access to the most valuable data and the cleanest, most efficient path to programmatic activation. He will simultaneously ensure that publisher monetization is maximized and that all first-party data is future-proofed to thrive in a post-cookie world.
“I am thrilled to join the Audigent team as the General Manager of Supply-Side Partner Development and drive Audigent’s first-party data and monetization solutions for partners within the digital ecosystem,” said Meredith. “Working alongside Audigent’s impressive leadership team and empowering publishers with Audigent’s differentiated first-party data offering is exciting and extremely important as the industry braces for the demise of the third-party cookie.”
About Audigent
Audigent is a next generation first-party data management and identity platform and leading edge "data agency." Home to some of the most exclusive content-consuming audiences across CTV, mobile, desktop and social platforms – Audigent is focused on the entertainment, lifestyle, sports, and DTC eCommerce verticals as well as building innovative, full-stack solutions for retail/CPG partners. Having built both a world-class verification suite and deep insights data platform powered by its unique cookieless identity platform (HALO IDTM), Audigent is transforming how premium first-party data powers the programmatic landscape with its innovative suite of data, SmartPMPTM and ContextualPMPTM products providing value and performance for the largest brands and global media agencies with verified, opt-in data from some of the biggest content publishers, influencers, athletes and artists including Condé Nast, Warner Music Group, a360 Media, Fandom, Penske Media and many others. For more information, please visit: www.audigent.com
