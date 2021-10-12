Forethought Named One of Forbes’ Next-Billion Dollar Startups

Leading AI Company Predicted to Reach $1 Billion Valuation

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes, the leading business media brand, has listed Forethought Technologies, Inc. as one of the 2021 Next Billion-Dollar Startups, an annual list highlighting innovative technology and how it is enabling scaling businesses to do more and better serve their customers. Forethought customer Route also made the list.

For the seventh year in a row, Forbes has teamed up with TrueBridge Capital Partners to find the country’s 25 fastest-growing venture-backed startups most likely to reach a $1 billion valuation. Past recipients include Forethought customers Thumbtack, Blend, Outreach, Mapbox, and Acorns.

Forethought has set out to unlock human potential through artificial intelligence, starting with customer service. With its human-centered AI platform, Forethought resolves common questions instantly with self-serve capabilities, predicts and prioritizes support tickets, and assists customer service agents with relevant knowledge and context.

Forethought currently supports over 1 million customer inquiries annually, powering transformative results for Forethought customers. Route, a shipping software company, experienced a 10x ROI with Forethought in the first year. Quinton Ayers, Route’s Director of Product Support, said, “I am so impressed with the results, so I want to put Forethought in front of every support channel that we have.”

Forethought customer Acorns, listed on the Next Billion-Dollar Startups List in 2020, can now resolve support tickets 89% faster. Thumbtack has also seen success with Forethought, achieving a 26% improvement in support agent productivity. Other customers include Instacart, Asana, Marriott, Crunchbase, Carta, and Qualtrics.

"We started Forethought to unlock human potential through the power of AI,” said Forethought co-founders Deon Nicholas (CEO) and Sami Ghoche (CTO). “This recognition is exciting because it shows how far we’ve come in just a few short years. And while we still have a lot to accomplish on this mission, we have the right team and technology in place to radically transform customer and employee experiences with human-centered AI."

About Forethought:

Founded in 2017, Forethought is a leading AI company providing customer service solutions that transform the customer experience. Forethought’s products enable seamless customer experiences by infusing intelligence at each stage of the customer support journey: resolving common cases instantly, predicting and prioritizing tickets, and assisting agents with relevant knowledge — all from one platform.