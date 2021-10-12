Dignitana Honors Carla Thomas Cavalier as a DigniCap Dignitary
Diversity and Inclusion Strategist and Breast Cancer Survivor shares insights on inner strength
Dignitana AB (OTCMKTS:DIGN)
“Hold on tight to the support system, trust the support system and keep on living.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, has appointed Carla Thomas Cavalier of San Francisco, California, as its latest DigniCap Dignitary, the company’s patient advocacy and ambassador program. In this role, Ms. Cavalier will share insights from her personal experience with breast cancer to help others navigate their own journeys.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cavalier will be a featured guest in DigniCap’s new weekly Facebook Live interview series, which is hosted by Tampa-based author and media personality, Melanie Waxler, herself a DigniCap Dignitary and recent breast cancer survivor. Cavalier’s inspiring story will be streamed live on the DigniCap Facebook page on Thursday, October 14, at 1:00 p.m. EST and can be accessed at facebook.com/dignicap.
As a Diversity and Inclusion Strategist Carla Thomas Cavalier is quite accomplished when it comes to helping people see difficult realities in a more manageable way. With a background as an economic forecaster, she previously served as Manager of the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce. Currently, she wears three very distinctive hats – global makeup artist, Director of Community Affairs for construction management company MCK, and Master Trainer in the Self-Management Resource Center developed by Stanford University.
Seeing herself as a wife, a daughter, a sister, and a friend to many, Carla is a survivor of cancer who believes that life is like a roller-coaster ride. Her advice for navigating life’s sharp turns, twists, dips, dives, highs and lows is to “hold on tight to the support system, trust the support system and keep on living.” Carla’s main goal? “To help others navigate this thing called life.” She believes that “meditation, prayers, faith, kindness, patience, joy and love equal never giving up - because all things are possible."
The DigniCap Breast Cancer Awareness Month Facebook Live interview series presents a unique opportunity for anyone interested in learning firsthand about the benefits of medical scalp cooling. In addition to Carla Thomas Cavalier’s personal insights into navigating the roller coaster of life with a cancer diagnosis, the series will explore the role body image plays during cancer treatment, workplace confidence for patients undergoing treatment and strategies for navigating insurance reimbursement.
The series continues each Thursday in October at 1:00 p.m. EST, with Nikki Cox of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 21, and Maricel Otero from Orlando, Florida, on October 21. All DigniCap Dignitary Breast Cancer Awareness Month interviews can be accessed at: facebook.com/dignicap
Now in its fifth year, the DigniCap Dignitary program is an ever-expanding group of individuals who have used The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss associated with their prescribed cancer treatment. DigniCap Dignitaries share their personal stories, offer support to others and provide updates on the latest technology and reimbursement options to cancer patients nationwide.
About Dignitana
Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se. Learn more at www.dignitana.se or www.dignicap.com.
