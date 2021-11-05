Dignitana Announces Medicare Decision to Reassign Payment for Scalp Cooling
New Classification Enables Reimbursement to Cancer Centers Providing Dignicap to Chemotherapy Patients
This decision ensures that thousands of cancer patients will now have access to life-changing scalp cooling therapy that was previously financially out of reach.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Men and women using DigniCap, the scalp cooling system to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss, can now benefit from a decision by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) that will enable hospitals and cancer centers to offer Medicare patients coverage for scalp cooling treatments, starting January 1, 2022.
— William Cronin, Dignitana CEO
The reassigned scalp cooling payment for Medicare claims filed using CPT Code 0662T will be $1,850.50, overriding an earlier decision that did not take into account actual costs to deliver the care. Advocating for this reassignment ,in June Dignitana filed an appeal and initiated conversations with CMS, in conjunction with Paxman Scalp Coolers, to determine a more appropriate payment level for Medicare coverage of scalp cooling.
Studies show that eight percent of cancer patients choose to reject chemotherapy treatment due to the emotional devastation associated with the resulting hair loss.1 This CMS decision is a significant step forward on the path to universal insurance coverage for medical scalp cooling treatments that minimize hair loss for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy for breast, ovarian, prostate, and other solid tumor cancers.
"This decision ensures that thousands of cancer patients will now have access to life-changing scalp cooling therapy that was previously financially out of reach,” said William Cronin, Dignitana CEO. “It is a major milestone for Dignitana and for so many in the cancer-treatment community who have worked tirelessly to make scalp cooling standard of care.”
“When the American Medical Association announced the CPT codes for scalp cooling last fall, we initiated a plan to do our part to help the oncology community establish appropriate reimbursement. Medicare coverage is critical to our overall reimbursement efforts and will undoubtedly increase utilization with existing customers and drive demand for DigniCap at new facilities,” Cronin added.
According to CMS more than 62 million people rely on Medicare for their health insurance coverage. A 2018 study found that 14.8 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries have a cancer diagnosis. Additionally, in 2013 the American Cancer Society found that Medicare beneficiaries over the age of 65 account for 54 percent of all new cancer cases.
FDA cleared in 2015, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System minimizes hair loss from chemotherapy in patients with solid tumors. In the United States the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) added scalp cooling to their annual guidelines as a Class 2A recommendation for patients with breast cancer in 2019 and ovarian cancer in 2020. These guidelines are widely recognized as the benchmark for oncology treatment coverage and reimbursement by clinicians and payors. DigniCap is available at more than 250 locations in the United States.
About Dignitana
Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se. Learn more at www.dignitana.com or www.dignicap.com.
