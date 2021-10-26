Dignitana Honors Orlando’s Maricel Otero as a DigniCap Dignitary
Young breast cancer survivor and wellness advocate, “If I can make it through Cancer with my faith, I can make it through anything.”
Dignitana AB (OTCMKTS:DIGN)
Keeping my hair provided me with a sense of normalcy and one less thing to worry about during a time that challenged me physically, mentally and emotionally.”DALLAS, TX, US, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, has appointed Maricel Otero, breast cancer survivor and wellness advocate of Orlando, Florida, as its latest DigniCap Dignitary, the company’s patient advocacy and ambassador program. In this role, Otero will share insights from her individual experience with breast cancer in an effort to help others navigate their own experiences.
— Maricel Otero
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Otero will be a featured guest in Dignitana’s weekly Facebook Live interview series, which is hosted by Tampa-based author and media personality, Melanie Waxler, herself a DigniCap Dignitary and recent breast cancer survivor. Otero’s moving story will be streamed live on the DigniCap Facebook page on Thursday, October 28, at 1:00 p.m. EST and can be accessed at: facebook.com/dignicap.
At the young age of 30, Maricel, running a business and working another job at the time, discovered she had breast cancer when a monthly self-examination revealed a lump. When her oncologist prescribed chemotherapy, she was shattered—the thought of losing her long dark hair was difficult to face. Maricel discovered an inner voice that urged her to suggest she might not have to accept that fate. She’d heard about “cooling caps,” did some research, and what she learned gave her hope.
Maricel was treated with six rounds of chemotherapy and says that with DigniCap, no one could tell she was going through cancer treatment. The experience helped her feel strong—and her hair grew so fast—that one year after treatment, she was able to donate several inches of her own hair to Children With Hair Loss, a non-profit that provides wigs at no cost to children being treated for cancer.
“Keeping my hair provided me with a sense of normalcy and one less thing to worry about during a time that challenged me physically, mentally and emotionally,” Maricel said. “Using DigniCap was a personal choice that I am absolutely grateful for. Being able to give back by donating my hair a year later made the experience all the more meaningful for me. I’m looking forward to sharing more of my story on Facebook Live.”
Dignitana’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month Facebook Live interview series presents a unique opportunity for anyone interested in learning about the benefits of medical scalp cooling. In addition to Maricel’s personal insights, the series explores the role body image plays during cancer treatment, workplace confidence for patients undergoing treatment and strategies for maneuvering insurance reimbursement.
Maricel Otero’s BCAM Facebook interview will take place on October 28 at 1:00 p.m. EST. All DigniCap Dignitary Breast Cancer Awareness Month interviews can be accessed at: facebook.com/dignicap.
Now in its fifth year, the DigniCap Dignitary program is an ever-expanding group of individuals who have used The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss associated with their prescribed cancer treatment. DigniCap Dignitaries share their personal stories, offer support to others and provide updates on the latest technology and reimbursement options to cancer patients nationwide.
About Dignitana
Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces
The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se. Learn more at www.dignitana.se or www.dignicap.com.
Valerie Serino
King + Company
+1 914-787-9965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
myDigniCap Story - Maricel