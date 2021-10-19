Dignitana Honors Pittsburgh-Area Mom Nikki Cox as a DigniCap Dignitary
Triple Negative Breast Cancer Survivor Wants to Help Others Cope with Fears She Knows All Too Well
Dignitana AB (OTCMKTS:DIGN)DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignitana, world leader in scalp cooling innovation, has appointed Nikki Cox of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, as its latest DigniCap Dignitary, the company’s patient advocacy and ambassador program. In this role, Cox will share insights from her personal experience with triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) to help others navigate their own journeys. TNBC cancers tend to be more common in women younger than age 40, who are African American, or who have a BRCA1 mutation, says the American Cancer Society.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cox will be a featured guest in DigniCap’s weekly Facebook Live interview series, which is hosted by Tampa-based author and media personality, Melanie Waxler, herself a DigniCap Dignitary and recent breast cancer survivor. Cox’s inspiring story will be streamed live on the DigniCap Facebook page on Thursday, October 21, at 1:00 p.m. EST and can be accessed at facebook.com/dignicap.
Nikki Cox learned that she had breast cancer for the second time during what she’d expected to be one of the happiest times of her life—while she was planning her wedding. After losing much of her hair to chemotherapy during her first breast cancer experience at age 30, she was loathe to lose the hair that she’d patiently grown for four long years. She was prepared to do whatever it took not to lose her hair a second time. An active supporter of women’s cancer awareness and advocacy groups, Nikki’s story is one of strength and community you won’t soon forget.
Read more about Nikki Cox’s experience with chemotherapy induced hair loss in this recent USA Today article.
The DigniCap Breast Cancer Awareness Month Facebook Live interview series presents a unique opportunity for anyone interested in learning firsthand about the benefits of medical scalp cooling. In addition to Nikki’s personal insights into navigating the fears of a second cancer diagnosis, the series candidly explores a variety of issues, including the role body image plays during cancer treatment, workplace confidence for patients undergoing treatment and strategies for navigating insurance reimbursement.
After Nikki’s interview on Thursday, October 21, the series continues Thursday, October 28 at 1:00 p.m. EST, with Maricel Otero of Orlando, Florida. All DigniCap Dignitary Breast Cancer Awareness Month interviews can be accessed at: facebook.com/dignicap
Now in its fifth year, the DigniCap Dignitary program is an ever-expanding group of individuals who have used The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System to reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss associated with their prescribed cancer treatment. DigniCap Dignitaries share their personal stories, offer support to others and provide updates on the latest technology and reimbursement options to cancer patients nationwide.
About Dignitana
Dignitana AB is the world leader in clinically superior scalp cooling technology. The company produces The DigniCap® Scalp Cooling System, a patented medical cooling device that offers cancer patients the ability to minimize hair loss during chemotherapy. FDA cleared since 2015, DigniCap provides continuous cooling with high efficacy, safety and patient comfort. Hailed internationally as a life-changing medical advancement for cancer patients, The DigniCap Scalp Cooling System was invented in 1999 by a Swedish Oncology nurse and has been available in Europe since 2001. Dignitana AB is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden with headquarters in Lund, Sweden and operations based in Dallas, Texas in the United States. Company subsidiaries are Dignitana, Inc. in the United States and Dignitana S.r.l. in Italy. Certified Adviser is Redeye AB +46 8 121 576 90, certifiedadviser@redeye.se. Learn more at www.dignitana.se or www.dignicap.com.
