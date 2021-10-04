Verve Group Acquires Match2One, Bringing New Self-Service Capabilities for Customer Acquisition and Retail Advertisers
Verve Group reinforces their commitment to streamlining advertising as they look to increase ad effectiveness and decrease budget waste globally.CARLSBAD, CA, USA, October 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media and Games Invest subsidiary Verve Group, a privacy-first omnichannel ad platform, today announced the acquisition of Match2One — an easy to use, self-service platform for customer acquisition — bringing new capabilities to Verve Group’s performance marketing solutions.
Founded in 2015 and based in Stockholm, Sweden, Match2One stands out in the Nordic market due to its proven functionality and efficiency. The integration into Verve Group’s technology stack is expected to significantly accelerate the global rollout, while providing Verve Group’s with new solutions for user acquisition and e-commerce marketers.
“We’re delighted to welcome Match2One to Verve Group, and we look forward to expanding our programmatic offerings for brands and agencies globally,” said Sameer Sondhi, Chief Revenue Officer at Verve Group. “This acquisition represents a continuation of our vision to develop a scalable ad platform with international reach and unique capabilities, while catering to a wider customer base.”
Match2One will add a powerful self-service platform to Verve Group’s product offering, helping brands and agencies achieve lower funnel performance KPIs, such as installs and purchases, as well as complementing Verve Group’s vast experience in running upper funnel branding campaigns. Verve Group customers can now benefit from improved optimization across the advertising funnel by leveraging cost efficiencies to increase ad effectiveness and return on ad spend.
“With the addition of Match2One, we are now in a position to truly benefit from the synergies between various technologies in our stack brought about by acquisitions over the past year, thus fueling further product innovation,” says Ionut Ciobotaru, Chief Product Officer at Verve Group. “In particular, we are excited with the opportunity to offer shoppable ads on connected TV using our vast publisher inventory, helping brands achieve both branding and performance goals.”
The Match2One platform enables marketing teams to independently execute programmatic user acquisition campaigns without relying on external partners, making the platform a perfect fit for performance advertisers across verticals. The ease of execution on the platform presents a massive opportunity for small- and medium-sized businesses to scale outside of the walled gardens, giving them not only more control and transparency over their ad spend, but also the keys to an additional tool to drive business growth.
“We are very excited to join Verve Group and their rapid advances in the ad tech space. It means we’ll unlock synergies and access to a global market space that will allow us to realize the full scalability of the platform,” says Mikael Kreuger, CEO at Match2One. “We see this as a natural step in our goal of equipping SME's worldwide with access to a self-serve programmatic advertising platform, across a multitude of marketing channels.”
The acquisition of Match2One comes on the heels of a number of additional strategic acquisitions by Verve Group to grow its premier full-stack programmatic solutions for brands and publishers. The omnichannel ad platform continues to grow rapidly and reinforce its efforts to provide privacy-first advertising solutions for the open advertising ecosystem, having recently acquired digital ad tech platform Smaato to connect with premium publishers across the globe, as well as the Beemray platform to grow its contextual targeting capabilities. Verve Group also recently launched a pioneering targeting solution called ATOM (or Anonymized Targeting on Mobile), built exclusively for in-app advertisers and publishers to solve for the deprecation of IDFA.
About Verve Group
Verve Group’s omnichannel ad platform connects advertisers, agencies, brands, and publishers to people in real time. With a privacy-first approach, Verve Group offers advertising innovation at scale with full-stack programmatic solutions in brand-safe environments. The global group is a trusted partner of 5,000+ advertisers and brands with direct connections to 4,000+ publishers and apps globally. Verve Group is part of Media and Games Invest (MGI) and has an international presence with 20+ offices worldwide, spanning the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Learn more at www.verve.com.
About Match2One
Match2One is a fast-growing self-serve programmatic demand side platform with a technically advanced user interface specializing in e-commerce and SMEs. It was created with a sole mission in mind: to make programmatic technology easily available for more companies than ever before. Match2One’s artificial intelligence optimization automates campaigns and delivers high results displayed in visual reports that improve over time. Learn more at www.match2one.com.
