Bombora Continues Record Growth with Q3 2021, Passes 200 employees

B2B Intent data provider nears 100 integrations, giving marketers options for accessing insightsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bombora, the leading provider of B2B Intent data, has continued its tremendous growth throughout 2021, increasing its scale through partnerships and integrations, reaching more than 200 employees, and posting record revenue.
This year, Bombora announced new or expanded partnerships with 6sense, Dun & Bradstreet, Rollworks, Cognism, InsideView, Fortella, and Winmo, making its data ubiquitous for B2B marketers and their customers alike. With existing integrations with Salesforce, Marketo, LinkedIn, Terminus, Triblio, Hubspot, Integrate, Madison Logic, SalesIntel, The TradeDesk, Liveramp, and many others, Bombora now has nearly 100 integrations across the marketing and sales ecosystems, making its Company Surge® data product easily accessible to the teams that rely on these data and insights.
“The past two years have brought tremendous changes in almost every aspect of our lives, but they’ve also marked an exceptional time for us at Bombora,” said Erik Matlick, co-founder and CEO of Bombora. “Even with all we’ve achieved in 2021 alone, we’re far from done. We’re continuing to invest in our product, our people, and the ecosystem. By adopting a partner-first approach, we’re aiming to grow the B2B sales and marketing pie, creating a greater opportunity for every player while also making things easier for the daily practitioners who rely on these tools and services.”
Bombora’s 2021 achievements also include:
- Ranking 3,818 on the Inc. 5000 list as one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies, the third consecutive year Bombora has made the list.
- Winning a bronze medal in the ANA B2 Awards for being “one of the top-performing business-to-business marketers, with a unique focus on driving demonstrable business results.”
- Winning a LinkedIn Marketing Partner Award (with G2)
- Winning a bronze Stevie Award in the Business or Competitive Intelligence Solution category for its Company Surge® Analytics product suite.
- Becoming a finalist in the ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards for superior performance in customer excellence, innovation, execution, and business impact.
The company was also certified a 2021-2022 Great Place to Work, with 95% of employees -- or “Bommies” -- citing Bombora as a great place to work. Meanwhile, Bombora helped expand its slate of wellness-oriented activities to focus on larger issues via Upwell, an employee-led Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiative. Upwell programming has covered topics including Autism Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Pride, and more, including a donation to the Stonewall Community Foundation.
Throughout the year, Bombora also continued to grow its team, hiring its 200th employee and bringing on heads of Product and Sales Development, as well as a VP of Customer Experience.
As Bombora’s data becomes ubiquitous across the B2B sales and marketing landscape, the company is making it easier than ever for prospects to understand the potential of B2B intent data and its applications through a brand new website. Bombora.com has been fully rebooted with more case studies, best practices and resources for sellers and marketers to make the best use of intent data.
About Bombora
Bombora tells businesses which companies are researching their products and services. With this understanding, sales and marketing teams can be more relevant and consistent and improve performance across all activities. This intent-driven approach revolutionizes the way businesses market and sell to other businesses through transparent data built on an ecosystem of quality, collaboration and innovation. With direct integrations with dozens of leading data and media-buying platforms, Bombora is building a world in which business buyers value sales and marketing for its relevance, timeliness and accuracy. To learn more, visit www.bombora.com.
