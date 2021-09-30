LRS ACQUIRES MUNICIPAL, COMMERCIAL ROUTES FROM PETERSON SANITATION, EXPANDING ITS FOOTPRINT IN SOUTHERN WISCONSIN
LRS ACQUIRES MUNICIPAL, COMMERCIAL WASTE AND RECYCLING ROUTES FROM LONGTIME WASTE HAULER PETERSON SANITATION, EXPANDING ITS FOOTPRINT IN SOUTHERN WISCONSIN
LRS will now service municipal waste and recycling customers in Sauk, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, and Marquette countiesMORTON GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LRS, the Midwest’s leading independent waste diversion and recycling services provider, today announced the acquisition of residential and commercial waste and recycling routes from Reedsburg, Wisc.-based Peterson Sanitation, Inc., a respected and longstanding waste services provider; the route acquisitions are effective immediately and financial terms were not disclosed.
LRS will now operate in Sauk, Milwaukee, Sheboygan and Marquette counties, serving residents and commercial organizations through its April 2021 acquisition of Mauston, Wisc. -based Clark Disposal. Municipalities include the Town of Winfield, Town of Dellona, City of Greenfield, Town of Fairfield, Town of Lyndon, Village of Oxford, and Town of Delton.
“Our residential and commercial customers can expect a seamless transition with a continued focus on providing exceptional customer experiences,” said Peterson Sanitation President Doug Enke. “It’s been a privilege getting to know the LRS management team and to know they share in our commitment to our esteemed customers, for whom we have been privileged to serve for more than twenty years.”
Peterson Sanitation has been serving the waste and recycling needs of southern Wisconsin and northeast Iowa residents and commercial businesses since 1990. Peterson Sanitation’s sister company, Town and Country Sanitation, Inc., will continue operations as Town and Country Sanitation, delivering roll-off dumpster and demolition services.
“Our acquisition of Peterson Sanitation’s residential and commercial recycling contracts augments our recently-announced acquisition of Clark Disposal and strengthens our overall service footprint in central and southern Wisconsin,” said LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. “We extend a warm LRS welcome to all Peterson Sanitation customers and will be adding new job opportunities and trucks in the months ahead.”
About LRS
LRS is North America’s fifth largest privately held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, western Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan, Minnesota, and the Quad Cities regions.
Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage, and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 29 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of nearly 1,400 full-time employees.
The company processes more than 3.5 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
Meaghan Johnson
LRS
+1 847-779-7507
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn