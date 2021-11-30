LRS SCORES FIVE-YEAR RESIDENTIAL WASTE, RECYCLING CONTRACT SERVING THE VILLAGE OF WAUKESHA, WISC.
Effective Jan. 1, 2022, LRS will deliver reliable, on-time services to more than 3,200 Village households
We are thrilled to welcome the Village of Waukesha and its residents to LRS, where we continue to see a high demand for our waste diversion and recycling services”MILTON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LRS, the Midwest’s leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, today announced it has been awarded a five-year residential waste and recycling contract serving 3,225 residences in the Village of Waukesha, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
— Susan Malmanger, LRS Municipal Services Manager
Serviced from LRS’ newest facility in New Berlin, the contract will provide Village of Waukesha residents with reliable, sustainability-driven waste diversion and recycling services. Solid waste will continue to be collected on a weekly basis and recyclables every other week; recyclables will be transported to the City of Milwaukee and Waukesha County Material Recovery Facility (MRF).
“We are thrilled to welcome the Village of Waukesha and its residents to LRS, where we continue to see a high demand for our waste diversion and recycling services, and look forward to expanding our partnership with the City of Milwaukee and Waukesha County MRF,” said LRS Municipal Services Manager Susan Malmanger. “LRS has built its heritage and services around diverting, repurposing and recycling more material away from landfills and that approach is very well received by municipalities in the bid consideration process.”
Malmanger said she expects to see a continuing surge in demand for other LRS services throughout Waukesha County and southern Wisconsin, including commercial waste and recycling, roll-off dumpsters and portable restrooms, as the company continues on its current growth trajectory.
LRS entered the vibrant Wisconsin market with the 2018 acquisitions of Badgerland Disposal and Royal Container Service. In 2021, LRS expanded aggressively in Central and Southern Wisconsin, most recently acquiring select territories of Orion Waste Solutions in Appleton; residential and commercial routes from Reedsburg-based Peterson Sanitation in September; Mauston-based Clark Disposal and St. Francis-based Commercial Rubbish Collection in April; and leading portable restroom services provider, Janesville-based Ace Portables, in March.
Other 2021 LRS acquisitions across the Midwest included:
Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Companies;
Oregon, Ill.-based Big John;
Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer;
Niles, Mich.-based Joys Johns;
Kingston, Ind.-based Johnson Johns;
Minneapolis-based Atomic Recycling;
North Branch, Minn.-based Jimmy’s Johnnys;
Monmouth Transfer Station from the City of Monmouth, Ill.;
Seaton, Ill.-based Jackson Disposal;
select assets from GFL Environmental in northern Minnesota and northern Illinois; and
dual acquisitions of both Orion Waste Solutions territories in Arkansas, Kansas and Wisconsin and Waste Recycling Solutions’ RAMCO waste and recycling business in Little Rock, Ark.
About LRS
LRS is North America's fifth largest privately-held waste and recycling company. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for millions of residential and commercial customers across eight Midwest states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Arkansas and Kansas. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage, and temporary fencing.
LRS owns and operates 56 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of 1,750 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.8 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste
