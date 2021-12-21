LRS Awarded Exclusive Five-Year Residential Waste, Recycling Contracts for Three Dane County, Wisc. Municipalities
LRS is the Midwest's leading waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider, delivering diversified, sustainability-focused services across nine Midwestern states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kansas.
Weekly, bi-weekly waste/recycling services to begin Jan. 1, for 5,000 residential customers in the Village of DeForest, Town of Deerfield, Village of Deerfield
Residents will benefit from local, consistent, reliable, and sustainability-driven waste diversion and recycling services, with Municipal Solid Waste collected weekly and recyclables collected every other week. Village of DeForest residents will be served from LRS’ Monona facility, while Village of Deerfield and Town of Deerfield residents will be served from LRS’ Milton facility.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome residents of the Village of DeForest, Town of Deerfield and Village of Deerfield to LRS, and look forward to serving their waste and recycling needs,” said LRS Municipal Services Manager Susan Malmanger. “We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer experiences, a differentiator that has driven a steady uptick in demand for LRS services throughout Dane County.”
Malmanger added that LRS continues to win the trust of municipal leadership throughout southern Wisconsin based on the company’s Badgerland heritage and many service offerings aimed at diverting, repurposing and recycling more material away from landfills to improve environmental conditions.
LRS also serves as the exclusive waste and recycling services provider for the Town of Westport, Village of Cambridge and Town of Oakland in Dane County. Other LRS services available throughout southern Wisconsin include commercial waste and recycling, roll-off containers and portable restrooms.
LRS entered the vibrant Wisconsin market with the 2018 acquisitions of Badgerland Disposal and Royal Container Service. In 2021, LRS expanded aggressively in central and southern Wisconsin, most recently acquiring select territories of Orion Waste Solutions in Appleton in November; residential and commercial routes from Reedsburg-based Peterson Sanitation in September; Mauston-based Clark Disposal and St. Francis-based Commercial Rubbish Collection in April; and leading portable restroom services provider, Janesville-based Ace Portables last March.
Other LRS acquisitions across the Midwest in 2021 included:
Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Companies;
Oregon, Ill.-based Big John;
Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer;
Niles, Mich.-based Joys Johns;
Kingston, Ind.-based Johnson Johns;
Minneapolis-based Atomic Recycling;
North Branch, Minn.-based Jimmy’s Johnnys;
Monmouth Transfer Station from the City of Monmouth, Ill.;
Seaton, Ill.-based Jackson Disposal;
select assets from GFL Environmental in northern Minnesota and northern Illinois;
dual acquisitions of both Orion Waste Solutions territories in Arkansas, Kansas and Wisconsin, and Waste Recycling Solutions’ RAMCO business in Little Rock, Ark.; and
Johnson County Refuse, Port-o-Jonny and Action Services, Inc. in eastern Iowa.
About LRS
LRS is the Midwest’s leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services provider. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in providing fully integrated waste, recycling and portable services for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine Midwest states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Tennessee, Arkansas and Kansas. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 61 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,850 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.8 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com. #BeyondWaste
###
Jim Engineer
LRS
+1 773-951-4655
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn