LRS EXPANDS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN SERVICE AREA WITH ACQUISITIONS OF CLARK DISPOSAL AND COMMERCIAL RUBBISH COLLECTION
LRS expands southern Wisconsin service area with acquisitions of Mauston-based Clark Disposal, St. Francis-based Commercial Rubbish Collection
Independent, family-owned and highly respected, both companies have built long-lasting legacies rooted in exceptional customer serviceMORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LRS, the Midwest’s leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services company, today announced two strategic acquisitions expanding its southern Wisconsin service area: Mauston-based waste and recycling provider Clark Disposal, Inc., and St. Francis-based commercial and roll-off dumpster provider Commercial Rubbish Collection LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the acquisitions are effective immediately.
For more than 15 years, Clark Disposal has offered curbside garbage collection, rear-load dumpsters and roll-off dumpsters for residents and businesses throughout Juneau and Adams counties. As a result of the acquisition, LRS now provides service for Mauston, Lyndon Station, Wisconsin Dells, New Lisbon, Necedah, Camp Douglas, Elroy, the City of Adams, Township of Kildare, Township of Dell Prairie, Friendship, Springville Township, and the Village of Oakdale.
Founded in 1953, with the purchase of a used Pabst Brewery delivery truck, Commercial Rubbish Collection has served the waste and recycling needs of thousands of businesses and individuals in greater Milwaukee. For over 60 years Commercial Rubbish Collection has been the Milwaukee leader with over 500 containers and unparalleled brand loyalty.
Commenting on the acquisitions, LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley: “Both Clark Disposal and Commercial Rubbish Collection epitomize everything we seek when evaluating acquisition opportunities: independently owned and operated with longstanding roots in the communities they serve, trusted and long-standing customer relationships, and a reputation for exceptional customer service. We extend a warm LRS welcome to both Clark Disposal and Commercial Rubbish Collection employees and customers, and look forward to a seamless integration.”
To-date in 2021, LRS has expanded its Midwest presence, acquiring the following companies across four states: Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Company; Oregon, Ill.-based Big John; Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer; Janesville, Wisc.-based Ace Portables; Niles, Mich.-based Joy’s Johns; and Kingsbury, Ind.-based Johnson Johns.
About LRS
LRS is North America’s seventh-largest privately-held waste and recycling company. For more than 20 years, LRS has specialized in providing comprehensive, fully integrated waste diversion and recycling services for hundreds of thousands of residential and commercial customers in northern Illinois, western Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, southwest Michigan and the Quad Cities region. Diversified and growing exponentially, LRS also offers: affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling, portable restroom rentals, municipal and commercial street sweeping, mulch distribution, on-site storage and temporary fencing. LRS owns and operates 26 facilities, safely deploys a fleet of fuel-efficient trucks, and thrives on the passion of more than 1,200 full-time employees. The company processes more than 3.2 million tons of waste each year, providing safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com.
Meaghan Johnson
LRS
+1 847-779-7507
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn