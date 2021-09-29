Banyan Announces Michael Grillo, Former Visa and American Express VP, as Chief Strategy Officer
Strengthening its C-level roster, the fintech startup adds another heavy-hitter who brings a robust financial background to the leadership team
Our leadership team is composed of some of the most talented leaders who are focused on innovating and disrupting the fintech space.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banyan, the global interchange for SKU-level receipt data, has hired Michael Grillo as Chief Strategy Officer to lead Banyan’s corporate strategy.
— Jehan Luth, CEO Banyan
As a seasoned executive with more than 20 years of sales, business development, strategy, marketing, analytics, and change management experience -- and 10 of those years spent in the corporate sector including leadership roles at Visa and American Express -- Mike is a well-versed and talented financial services professional. Mike brings extensive relationship-building experience and is tasked with developing corporate strategy and forging new partnerships as the Banyan technology rolls out within the retail sector and unlocks valuable receipt data.
“Our leadership team is composed of some of the most talented leaders who are focused on innovating and disrupting the fintech space,” commented Banyan CEO, Jehan Luth. “Bringing Mike into the company as Chief Strategy Officer will strengthen our leadership team and enable us to develop mutually beneficial relationships with all of our retail partners.”
Mike has led relationships with some of the largest retailers in the U.S. and Europe and has extensive experience in building and leading high-performing teams focused on success.
“I am excited to leverage my retail, network, payments, and analytics experience to help Banyan grow and disrupt the norm through its unique technology and data analytics solutions,” said Mike Grillo. “I’m also delighted to return to the startup space and to take on the challenges of growing this business and helping it reach its full potential.”
As the Banyan leadership team grows, the startup continues to add c-level professionals with backgrounds in some of the top financial services in the world.
About Banyan
Banyan makes it easy for consumers to connect their receipts to the apps and services they choose. Powered by the Banyan API, merchants can seamlessly and securely monetize these connections, while unlocking powerful insights and new marketing opportunities. Banyan provides our merchant partners complete transparency and control, while our privacy-by-design architecture requires consumer consent before any receipts are shared. Financial Institutions, Fintechs, and consumer apps for the first time gain access to item-level transaction data, enabling them to create incredible experiences and products for their customers.
